GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State senior receiver Kade Warner came to Manhattan last summer after transferring from Nebraska. As Fitz explains, Warner pointed out at Tuesday's press conference that he never went to a bowl game while playing for the Cornhuskers, which is rather astonishing. Nebraska is in its fourth season under Scott Frost, and despite his 15-27 overall record, he will return for a fifth season. And, as Fitz points out, Warner mentioned earlier this season that he has never experienced a locker room as tightly bonded as Kansas State's is under Coach Chris Klieman.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO