Health Services

U.S. Raising Penalty for Hospitals That Don’t Publish Prices

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration on Tuesday finalized a regulation that will sharply increase the financial penalties for larger...

Marietta Daily Journal

Medicare penalties hit U.S. hospitals hard, including in Georgia

Medicare is reducing payments to nearly half of the nation’s hospitals for excessive patient readmissions, including 81 in Georgia, Kaiser Health News reported. The total penalized in Georgia represent 55 percent of the state’s hospitals, higher than the national average of 47 percent. But if you remove facilities that are exempt from penalties from the calculation, the percentage of Georgia hospitals facing reductions is 83 percent.
GEORGIA STATE
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Final rule ups financial penalties to hospitals that ignore price transparency regulation

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is making modifications to the hospital price transparency regulation designed to increase compliance, after initial analysis strongly suggests there is suboptimal compliance beginning January 1, 2022. CMS released the Medicare Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System and Ambulatory Surgical Center Payment System Final Rule on Tuesday.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

The 39 hospitals facing maximum Medicare readmission penalties

As part of its hospital readmissions reduction program, Medicare will cut payments to 82 percent of the 3,046 hospitals evaluated for the program by between 0.01 percent to the maximum of 3 percent in fiscal year 2022. Thirty-nine hospitals face the maximum 3 percent payment cut for every Medicare patient...
HEALTH SERVICES
khn.org

Few Acute Care Hospitals Escaped Readmissions Penalties

Preventable rehospitalization of the nation’s older adults has proved a persistent health and financial challenge for the U.S., costing Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars each year. Various analyses have found many readmissions within a month of discharge might have been avoided through better care and more attention paid to...
HEALTH SERVICES
