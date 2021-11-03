CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bed Bath & Beyond shares soar more than 80% in after-hours trading

stockxpo.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA person enters a Bed Bath & Beyond store on October 01, 2021 in the Tribeca neighborhood in New York City. Bed Bath & Beyond shares soared...

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
investing.com

Bed Bath & Beyond vs. Target: Which Retail Stock is a Better Buy?

Even though the economy has been facing rising inflation and supply chain disruptions of late, the retail industry has seen a consistent rise in sales over the past three months on job growth and increasing consumer spending ahead of the holiday season. So, both Target (TGT) and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) are well-positioned to see sales growth in the coming months. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read onto find out.Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) are two prominent players in the retail industry. TGT in Minneapolis, Minn., is a general merchandise retailer that offers food assortments, apparel, accessories, home decor products, electronics, seasonal offerings, and beauty and household essentials through its stores and digital channels. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated approximately 1,897 stores. In comparison, BBBY in Union, N.J., operates a chain of retail stores that sells domestic merchandise, home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products internationally. It also operates Decorist, an online interior design platform that provides personalized home design services. BBBY operated 1,020 stores as of February 27, 2021.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Bed Bath & Beyond Insider Trades $285K In Company Stock

John Fleming, at Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), made a large insider buy on November 5, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Fleming purchased 15,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond at at a price of $19.00. The total transaction amounted to $285,000.
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
The Motley Fool

Bed Bath & Beyond: Are Buybacks the Whole Plan?

Bed Bath & Beyond stock surged last week -- largely because the company accelerated its share buyback plans. On a fundamental level, Bed Bath & Beyond is struggling mightily. Weakening the balance sheet by spending heavily on buybacks could come back to bite the company if management's turnaround plan never really gains traction.
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bath, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
investing.com

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Rallies on Citron Bullish Call

Investing.com — Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares rallied over 11% Friday after Citron Research said the "stock is on sale." Citron cited the company's recent announcement that it was accelerating its $1 billion share repurchase program to be completed by fiscal 2021. BBBY shares are trading at $22.40...
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Up 15% after Announcement of Strategic Changes

Bed Bath & Beyond stock has gained approximately 8.67%, 33.84%, and 41.19% in the past ten months, one month, and five days respectively. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) stock closed Wednesday trading at $19.30, up 15.22% from the day’s opening price. The gains continued during the extended trading period with approximately +3.74%. The spike in BBBY shares has been attributed to announcements of various strategic changes meant to speed up the company’s growth. Among the updates included a partnership with Kroger, the largest grocery chain in the US.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Hours Trading#Kroger#Tribeca#A Bed Bath Beyond
Benzinga

Bed Bath & Beyond Surges 80% On Kroger Deal, Digital Shift And $1B Buyback

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) surged nearly 80% in Tuesday's after-hours trading session on the heels of three new announcements from the company outlining strategic plans to help with its turnaround. Here are the details traders and investors should know. Share Buyback: Bed Bath & Beyond increased the amount...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Bed Bath & Beyond share surge reignites interest in GameStop, AMC

(Reuters) - Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) jumped 27% on Wednesday as news of an accelerated share buyback plan and tie-up with Kroger (NYSE:KR) reignited the interest of retail investors in the heavily shorted stock. The home products maker was tethered to the meme stocks phenomenon this...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
inquirer.com

Bed Bath and Beyond enjoys meme stock resurgence

Investors in Bed Bath & Beyond have new reason to rejoice: the stock has surged more than 50% during trading Wednesday, following a wave of upbeat announcements that ushered in the launch of a digital marketplace, a partnership with the grocery chain Kroger, and a $1 billion share buyback program that is running well ahead of schedule.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Trading Bed Bath & Beyond: Up 20% on the Day, Down 22% From Session High

While shares of (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report are up “just” 20% on the day — bulls were hoping to lock in some bigger gains — it is still one of the market’s top gainers on the day, joining CVS Health (CVS) - Get CVS Health Corporation Report and Uber (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Says Retailer Positioning 'For Growth And Authority'

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares are soaring Wednesday after the company released a series of announcements. What Happened: Bed Bath & Beyond announced a strategic collaboration with The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) to directly offer Kroger customers a selection of goods focused on home and baby products through Kroger.com, as well as a small-scale physical store pilot.
BUSINESS
Forbes

Short Sellers Looking For Cover On Bed Bath & Beyond And Avis

Virginia and New Jersey Gubernatorial Races Surprise Investors. Stocks Are Gasping for Breadth, but Help Could Be on the Way. Continues to Struggle with Its House-Flipping Business. Equity index futures are mixed as investors try to process surprising developments in the Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial races. Republican candidates made...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy