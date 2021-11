It’s official! You can now get your hands on T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile products and services at Best Buy and Walmart stores. Earlier today, T-Mo announced that its products are now available in more than 900 Best Buy stores throughout the country. Meanwhile, its Metro by T-Mobile brand is available in more than 2,300 Walmart stores. By making this possible, T-Mo has more than quadrupled its national retailer presence in the past year.

