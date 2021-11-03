CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ant-Backed Payments Firm Kakaopay Jumps on Market Debut in Seoul

Cover picture for the articleSouth Korea’s technology industry continues to spawn big public companies, despite concerns that a government...

bizjournals

Quincy marketing firm makes public market debut

A Quincy marketing firm is the latest Boston-area company to go public this year, making its market debut on Tuesday. Stran & Company Inc. (NASDAQ: STRN) said it priced its initial public offering at $18 million. Shares were trading for under $4 as of early Tuesday afternoon. Stran, a 27-year-old...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Transhuman Coin Debuts in the International Markets

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Transhuman Coin Launches in the International Markets to make its mark. Sydney, Australia - November 7, 2021 — Transhuman Coin, a research and charity-oriented cryptocurrency witness, has been announced by Transhuman co-founders...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
cryptopolitan.com

Paytm, top Indian payment firm set to go crypto

Paytm, Indian payment firm considering offering crypto service. Payment firm is being held back by crypto regulatory uncertainty in India. More payment platforms continue to target Bitcoin. Paytm, India’s largest digital payment platform, said on Thursday that it would consider offering Bitcoin service. However, it is still thinking and is...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Payment Firm Zelle's YoY Sent Payment Values Increased by 51% for Q3

Early Warning Services, the parent company of FinTech payments firm Zelle, posted year-over-year (YOY) increases across Zelle Small Business and Disbursements with Zelle, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS. Overall, Zelle processed $127 billion in 466 million transactions in the third quarter of 2021 and YOY sent payment...
SMALL BUSINESS
yicaiglobal.com

Star Market Firms See 60% Jump in Nine-Month Profits, Surge in R&D Spending

(Yicai Global) Nov. 2 -- Profits at companies listed on Shanghai’s Nasdaq-like Star Market jumped an average of more than 60 percent in the first nine months from a year earlier, while their outlays on research and development soared. New energy firms led the earnings gains, according to data the...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

The Investor Guide to Fidelity Funds for November 2021

The Investor Guide to Fidelity Funds for November 2021 is AVAILABLE NOW! – November Data Files Are Posted Below – Market Perspective: New All-Times as Job Growth Improves – U.S. equities saw strong gains over the past month. The Nasdaq led with an increase of 7.27 percent. All the major indexes …more.
MARKETS
AFP

Rivian shares leap in market debut, topping value of Ford, GM

Electric truck maker Rivian soared in its Wall Street debut on Wednesday, making the company worth more than traditional automakers Ford and General Motors. Shares in the company backed by Amazon and Ford leapt as high as 50 percent in its first day of trading, taking Rivian's market capitalization to more than $100 billion, if stock options and other convertible shares are taken into account -- well above Detroit's legacy manufacturers. The red-hot startup is taking advantage of investor enthusiasm for the electric vehicle sector, where star performer Tesla recently surpassed $1 trillion market capitalization. Rivian had announced late Tuesday that it had raised $11.9 billion in its initial public offering, setting the share price at $78 in the largest IPO since 2014 when China's online giant Alibaba went public.
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Rivian Shares Surge in Largest U.S. IPO Since 2014

Shares of electric-vehicle startup Rivian Automotive Inc. jumped by more than a third in their market debut Wednesday, the latest indication of the strong investor interest in the EV market. The stock opened at $106.75, above its initial public offering price of $78 and giving the company a market value...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.49% higher to $332.43 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.06% to 4,649.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $6.36 below its 52-week high ($338.79), which the company reached on November 5th.
STOCKS
geekwire.com

Amazon-backed electric vehicle maker Rivian races to huge stock market debut after IPO

Rivian, the electric vehicle maker with substantial backing from Amazon, is arriving with a roar in its public debut on the Nasdaq exchange today. Rivian set its IPO price at $78/share on Tuesday, valuing the startup at around $70 billion. But the stock opened at $106.75/share in its first trade and was soon trading at nearly $120/share, increasing its market capitalization to more than $100 billion.
BUSINESS
AFP

Mobile payments firm Paytm kicks off India's biggest IPO

India's biggest-ever initial public offering opened Monday with digital payments platform Paytm looking to raise nearly $2.5 billion, in what has already been a record year for share listings. Paytm is backed by Chinese tycoon Jack Ma's Ant Group, Japan's SoftBank and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which together own around a third of the company. The firm was founded barely a decade ago by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the son of a schoolteacher who says he learned English by listening to rock music. He was ranked India's youngest dollar billionaire four years ago at the age of 38 and now has a net worth of $2.4 billion, according to Forbes. He owns a nearly 14-percent stake.
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Another Bitcoin Futures ETF Bites the Dust

A second firm has aborted the launch of a bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund, calling the products too costly for many investors. Bitwise Asset Management late Wednesday withdrew its proposal to roll out a bitcoin ETF this month, the company said in a regulatory filing. Matt Hougan, Bitwise’s chief investment officer, said the fund would have faced a number of fees and added expenses tied to rolling futures contracts from one month to the next, as well as supply problems within the futures market itself.
MARKETS
stockxpo.com

Sneaker Maker Allbirds Jumps in Public Market Debut

Shares of sneaker maker Allbirds Inc. rose 60% in their market debut Wednesday, valuing the company at about $3.8 billion. The San Francisco-based company, founded in 2015, makes a range of apparel but is best known for its low-profile shoes, which have gained popularity especially among tech-industry workers. One Silicon Valley employee told The Wall Street Journal last year that more than half his colleagues were wearing them.
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Branded Payments Firm Recharge Opens Office in Lisbon

Amsterdam-based Recharge has opened an office in Lisbon, Portugal to accelerate its expansion plans, according to a company release. Recharge is a European firm providing online consumer-branded payments, currently operating in over 150 markets around the world. Recharge recently announced a $35 million Series B round of funding to further...
BUSINESS

