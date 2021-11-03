CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Input needed for FAST Listening Session and Rider Survey

Fayetteville, North Carolina
Fayetteville, North Carolina
 9 days ago

(Fayetteville, N.C.) – Fayetteville Area System of Transit (FAST) leaders will hear feedback during a Virtual Community Meeting on Tuesday, November 9, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Comments on the future direction for FAST are welcome. The event is open to the public. Attendees must register for the meeting online. Fayetteville and Cumberland County residents, businesses and other stakeholders are encouraged to attend. A second Virtual Community meeting will take place in Spring 2022.

FAST leaders will propose updates to the 10-year Transit Development Plan (TDP) in Spring 2022. The last TDP was produced in 2014. It is posted online. “While FAST remains focused on returning transit service to its pre-COVID operating hours, we must continue to plan for the long-term future,” FAST Assistant Transit Director Tyffany Neal said. “The Transit Development Plan is our roadmap to improve the system, and we need the public’s help to prioritize how we grow.” FAST leaders will consider comments shared at the Virtual Community Meetings to update the TDP. The Fayetteville City Council will vote on the proposed changes at a date to be determined

In addition to attending and providing input at the Community Meetings, you can complete the 2021 Rider Survey online.

Photos of new FAST buses are available for download in Dropbox.

Fayetteville, North Carolina

Fayetteville, North Carolina

Fayetteville has received the All-America City Award from the National Civic League three times. As of the 2010 census it had a population of 200,564, It is the 6th-largest city in North Carolina. Fayetteville is in the Sandhills in the western part of the Coastal Plain region, on the Cape Fear River.

