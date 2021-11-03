Conservative incumbents, Democrat challenger, win Perrysburg school board race

Two conservative incumbents retained their seats for the Perrysburg Board of Education on Tuesday, which also saw a Democrat beat out two conservative challengers for the third open school board spot.

In the election to fill three seats on the board, incumbent Sue Larimer was the top vote-getter with roughly 23 percent of the votes, garnering 3,954, according to unofficial results posted on the Wood County Board of Elections website. Second was incumbent Eric Benington with about 22 percent of the votes with 3,768 and challenger Lori Reffert not far behind with 21.9 percent of the tally with 3,744 votes.

Mr. Benington is the chief financial officer for the Rudolph Libbe Group who has been on the board since his appointment in 2013, while Ms. Larimer has been on the board since 2014 and has a master’s degree in teaching and curriculum from Lourdes University.

Ms. Reffert has lived in Perrysburg for 18 years and has worked for Toledo Public Schools for 26 years — currently as the senior director of talent acquisition and management.

Defeated were challengers Laura Meinke, an administrative assistant to a financial adviser and a former Genoa school board member who moved to Perrysburg roughly two yeas ago, and David Desser, the founder of Vito’s pizza who moved to Perrysburg about three years ago.

Ms. Meinke garnered 17.3 percent of the votes with 2,953 while Mr. Desser earned 15.4 percent with 2,637 votes.

Issues surrounding mask requirements and critical race theory — a scholarly movement that examines U.S. history and modern society through a focus on the legacy of slavery, racism, and discrimination — played a big role in the school board race, with both Mr. Desser and Ms. Meinke arguing that troubling critical race theory concepts are creeping into school curriculum and that parents’ concerns are being ignored.

The issue drew lines in the sand and led both conservative incumbents to join forces with Ms. Reffert, a Democrat, in campaigning for the three open seats, with all three campaigning that critical race theory is not being taught in Perrysburg Schools, adding that neither are children being taught divisive concepts or made to feel guilty about race or gender.

The three candidates also campaigned that mandatory mask-wearing in schools was necessary at the start of the school year because of local health department regulations, which required districts without mask mandates to essentially force more students to quarantine at home if they were believed to be exposed to the coronavirus. The two other challengers argued that mask-wearing should be left to parents.

That issue became moot late last week as Perrysburg school district officials joined others across the state in dropping the masking requirement and reverted to a mask-optional policy followed state health officials’ revamping of its health guidelines.

On the issues of tackling school overcrowding and whether to renovate existing school buildings or build new ones, the three winners had agreed school board members need to study the issue and design a more comprehensive plan, adding that it’s likely school officials will have to ask voters for more taxpayer funding in the coming years for renovations and new construction.