Apple adds suppliers to clean-energy pledge, including more chip firms

By Reuters
 5 days ago

Oct 27 (Reuters) - (This Oct. 27 story corrects paragraph 4 to reflect that SK Hynix originally joined the program in 2020) Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Wednesday that 175 of its suppliers have now committed to use clean energy for the work they do for the iPhone maker, helping to...

24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Largest Employer In America

There are two answers to which organization employs the most Americans. One is the federal government. The Hill puts that figure at about 2.1 million. The other is a publicly-traded company owned, in part, by one of the richest families in the world. The topography of corporate America has changed radically since the middle of […]
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Is This Hot IPO Worth Buying?

GitLab was welcomed to the Nasdaq on Oct. 14 in a storm of investor excitement. The company has been rapidly growing and retains a lot of paying customers. Two major factors are still holding me back from making an investment. There have been over 885 companies that have come public...
STOCKS
AFP

Battle the algorithms: China's delivery riders on the edge

Handing over a piping hot meal at exactly the time promised, Chinese food delivery driver Zhuang Zhenhua triumphantly tapped his job as complete through the Meituan app -- and was immediately fined half of his earnings. A glitch meant it inaccurately registered him as being late and he incurred an automatic penalty -- one of many ways, he said, delivery firms exploit millions of workers even as the sector booms. Authorities have launched a crackdown demanding firms including Meituan and Alibaba's Ele.me ensure basic labour protections such as proper compensation, insurance, as well as tackling algorithms that effectively encourage dangerous driving. But more than a dozen drivers told AFP there has been little change on the ground.
TECHNOLOGY
insideevs.com

Rivian Updates IPO's Price Range: $72-$74 Per Share

Rivian has released another update to its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) filling (see the initial overview here), which significantly increases prices compared to the preliminary numbers. According to the info from November 5, the company will offer 155,250,000 shares (including 20,250,000 shares to the underwriters) at a price between...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Why Tech Firms Like Yahoo, Fortnite Continue to Exit China

More American tech companies continue to pull their businesses out of China as the Communist Party cracks down on firms — both foreign and domestic. Yahoo and Fortnite have become the latest companies to withdraw from the country, and the withdrawals come just days after Microsoft announced it would take LinkedIn offline. Shehzad Qazi, managing director at China Beige Book International, joined Cheddar to provide some insight into how the crackdowns in China would also impact the tech companies at home in the United States.
VIDEO GAMES
AFP

Chinese developer Kaisa halts trading as property woes grow

Chinese developer Kaisa Group suspended trading in its Hong Kong-listed shares Friday as a report said it was offloading assets to help pay debts of more than $10 billion, in a crisis that comes as the country's property sector is under intense pressure. Evergrande, which is bogged down in more than $300 billion worth of debt, plunged into crisis after Beijing began clamping down on the country's colossal property sector last year.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) sank 0.11% to $336.06 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.37% to 4,697.53 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.56% to 36,327.95. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $0.48 below its 52-week high ($336.54), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
kitco.com

How to spot a scam cryptocurrency according to a regulator - James Bernard

There are a number of things investors should have on their checklist before buying a cryptocurrency, either as an investment or a short-term speculation, said James Bernard, regional representative, Europe, of the DMCC. The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) is the authority overseeing the DMCC Free Zone, which supports global...
MARKETS
Daily Camera

Appleooz adds private-label licensing for apple chips

ReMarkable Foods LLC, makers of the Appleooz branch of crunchy apple chips, has begun a private-label licensing program for the product. The program will enable a limited number of consumer-packaged-goods manufacturers to add the snack to their established product lines, providing them with exclusive rights within protected geographic territories, the company said in a news release. Online sales are unrestricted for all licensees.
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Cepsa explores chemicals sale to fund clean energy push - sources

MADRID, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Spanish oil company Cepsa is exploring a sale of its chemicals business under a strategic review as it seeks to raise funds to accelerate its transition to clean energy, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Cepsa is working with Citi (C.N) to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

China's Lenovo says global chip shortage to persist as profit jumps

SHANGHAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China's Lenovo Group (0992.HK), the world's biggest maker of personal computers, said that a global chip shortage would persist into the first half of next year as it reported a 65% rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday. The company said it was able to outgrow...
TECHNOLOGY
kitco.com

Google to invest $1 bln in CME Group, agrees cloud computing deal

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google has invested $1 billion in CME Group (CME.O) and has struck a separate deal to move the exchange operator's trading systems to the cloud, the companies said on Thursday. Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Online broker TradeStation to go public via $1.43 bln SPAC deal

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Online broker TradeStation Group said on Thursday it would go public through a merger with a blank-check firm in a deal that values the combined company at about $1.43 billion. The company intends to use the funds raised to increase its marketing spend in a bid...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Lithium producer Livent flags supply chain woes after profit miss

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Livent Corp on Thursday missed estimates for third-quarter profit, and said global supply chain disruptions along with steep costs offset stronger realized prices for the electric vehicle battery metal. Livent's shares dropped 5.9% to $29.10 in extended trade, after hitting a record high during...
BUSINESS

