CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Gas prices most likely to keep rising, according to AAA

WDAM-TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJones Co. Board of Supervisors, Fire Council reach agreement in new contract. Jones...

www.wdam.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

AAA Hawaii: Gas Price Increases Slow

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to AAA Hawaii, the average gas price for Hawaii is $4.35, up one cent from last week, while the average national price is $3.42, which is unchanged from last week. Although international demand for oil remains strong, we seem to have hit a plateau in Hawaii realtive to gas prices,” said […]
HONOLULU, HI
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

AAA: Gas prices up more than a dollar, highest in seven years

Gas prices are up more than a dollar compared to this time last year. In Maryland we're a few cents less than the national average. The national average per gallon is $3.42, up more than $1.30 since last year. In Maryland, the average is $3.38, compared to $2.19 last year. According to AAA, the last time prices his this mark was September 2014.
TOWSON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Jones Co
KYMA News 11

Rising gas prices breaking the bank

Gas prices continue to rise, leaving motorists with no choice but to open up their wallets. Large vehicles have always been gas guzzlers, but now even small vehicles are causing pain at the pump. For some drivers, the weekly gas expense stretches to several hundred dollars. The post Rising gas prices breaking the bank appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
Markets Insider

3 reasons why gas prices are so high right now

Gas prices in the US have hit a seven-year high. Demand has increased as the economy reopened and Americans have begun driving more. Meanwhile, supply has been constrained because of lower US production and OPEC decisions. Americans are once again feeling pain at the gas pump, and it's because of...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KTSM

AAA Texas: El Paso tops state in gas prices

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Borderland drivers continue to feel the price pinch when it comes to filling up, paying over .20 cents more per gallon than their fellow Texans. El Paso drivers are paying the most on average at $3.28 per gallon, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.90 per gallon. […]
TEXAS STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

Find the Cheapest Place to Fuel Up as Prices Rise

The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts rose again over the last week, with regular grade increasing two cents to $3.40 per gallon. That price is 24 cents higher than a month ago ($3.16), and $1.33 higher than one year ago ($2.07). Comparison to neighboring states, according...
TRAFFIC
Axios

Coal exports rebound thanks to rising gas prices

Coal is experiencing a mini U.S. rebound thanks to higher prices for natural gas domestically and in key global markets. Driving the news: U.S. coal exports are 29% higher this year, the Energy Information Administration said in its monthly outlook Tuesday. "Higher U.S. exports reflect rising global demand for coal...
TRAFFIC
wgxa.tv

Forsyth drivers bearing brunt of rising gas prices

MONROE COUNTY, Ga.--Gas prices are up all over the country, with some places getting hit worse than others. One of those areas is Monroe county. “They’re free to set a price and if people are paying that price, stations have no reason to lower it," said Gas Buddy's head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan.
FORSYTH, GA
107.5 Zoo FM

Escalating Oil and Gas Prices Fueling Inflation in Montana

The price of oil has been steadily rising and with that the price of gas has been fluctuating, as well. Patrick DeHaan, analyst with Gas Buddy provides details to KGVO News. “We continue to see oil prices escalating nationally up about a penny a gallon in the last week,” said DeHaan. “Montana is basically now on par with a week ago. There was some upward movement but now prices easing back off the statewide average in Montana down about two tenths of a penny in the last week. Oil prices, at least for now have stabilized oil at about $82 a barrel today.”
MONTANA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

AAA: Gas prices edge lower as oil prices dip

Florida's average gas price is backing off the 2021 high of $3.32 per gallon. The state average is now $3.28 per gallon, after declining 3 cents last week. The price of crude oil - which has been the main driver of rising gas prices this year - dropped 7% last week, as domestic oil production and stocks logged weekly gains. It was the first real sign of weakness in the oil market in a month. Unfortunately for motorists, half of that oil price drop was erased by the end of the week, as fuel demand continues to outpace global supplies. The price for U.S. oil settled at $81.27 per barrel, down $2.30 (3%) from the week before - lowering the cost of producing gasoline.
APOPKA, FL
Portsmouth Daily Times

AAA: Gas prices climb in Ohio

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 13 cents higher this week at $3.310 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.310. Average price during the week of November 1, 2021 $3.183. Average price during the...
OHIO STATE
KX News

Gas prices continue to rise after Labor Day

Gas prices have been rising steadily since Labor Day, which is bucking the normal trend. Prices have risen 11 cents over the last month and almost $1.20 over the last year. AAA Director of Public Affairs Gene LaDoucer said this is partially a result of the increased demand for traveling. Among worker shortages and natural […]
TRAFFIC
Boston Herald

AAA: Lower demand could put ‘downward pressure’ on gas prices

The latest increase in gas prices means motorists in Massachusetts are now paying $1.33 more per gallon than they were paying at this time last year. AAA Massachusetts reported Monday morning that gas prices rose 2 cents to an average of $3.38 per gallon in the group’s latest weekly survey. In the last month, the average price of a gallon of gas has increased by 24 cents.
TRAFFIC
Central Illinois Proud

Gas prices rise slightly, average $3.56

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As the national average gas pricing continues to rise, gas prices in Peoria also saw a slight increase recently. According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, the price of a gallon rose 4.9 cents in the past week. Gas prices in Peoria are 11.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.
PEORIA, IL
2 On Your Side

AAA: Gas prices remain steady in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here in Western New York, the average price for a gallon of gas has remained steady as the national average continues to increase. According to the latest report from AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo remains at $3.47. The average price has also remained the same for Batavia ($3.46) and Rochester ($3.51).
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy