Trade deadline passes without any more moves for Cardinals

The NFL trade deadline has passed. The Arizona Cardinals ended up making only one deal, completed two weeks ago, when they acquired tight end Zach Ertz from the Philadelphia Eagles. With a few rumors and wishes near the deadline, they didn’t make any other moves.

They did nothing to add a defensive lineman to potentially replace J.J. Watt.

They did not add a cornerback. They did not send any players anywhere else to acquire draft picks.

What were some rumors or hopes that were swirling around before the deadline?

Some wanted to see the Cardinals try and trade for Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. He didn’t get traded.

There was supposed interest in Cardinals receiver Andy Isabella. He remains on the Cardinals’ roster.

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander made it look like he was going to end with the Cardinals by following the team on Instagram and posting a cryptic story.

He remains with the Packers.

Some wondered if the Cardinals would have interest in edge defender Melvin Ingram. Whether they did or not, he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs.

So the Cardinals remain as they were last week.

They believe they have a roster good enough to compete for a title.

The Ertz move was big. Will it be enough?

That is what we will see over the final half of the season.

