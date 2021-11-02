CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trade deadline passes without any more moves for Cardinals

By Jess Root
 9 days ago
The NFL trade deadline has passed. The Arizona Cardinals ended up making only one deal, completed two weeks ago, when they acquired tight end Zach Ertz from the Philadelphia Eagles. With a few rumors and wishes near the deadline, they didn’t make any other moves.

They did nothing to add a defensive lineman to potentially replace J.J. Watt.

They did not add a cornerback. They did not send any players anywhere else to acquire draft picks.

What were some rumors or hopes that were swirling around before the deadline?

Some wanted to see the Cardinals try and trade for Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. He didn’t get traded.

There was supposed interest in Cardinals receiver Andy Isabella. He remains on the Cardinals’ roster.

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander made it look like he was going to end with the Cardinals by following the team on Instagram and posting a cryptic story.

He remains with the Packers.

Some wondered if the Cardinals would have interest in edge defender Melvin Ingram. Whether they did or not, he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs.

So the Cardinals remain as they were last week.

They believe they have a roster good enough to compete for a title.

The Ertz move was big. Will it be enough?

That is what we will see over the final half of the season.

Chandler Jones fined more than $10K for T-shirt

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones became the all-time franchise leader in sacks last weekend with his takedown of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. It was his sixth of the season and No. 67 of his Cardinals career. After the sack, he celebrated by revealing a T-shirt honoring the players...
NFL
WNCT

NFL-best Cardinals continue to evolve, prepare for Panthers with Walker at QB

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Vance Joseph thinks it’s great the Arizona Cardinals have an 8-1 record, which is tops in the NFL. The defensive coordinator has also been around long enough to know it doesn’t mean much as the calendar moves to November and December. “The good teams in this league in the second half […]
NFL
CBS Seattle

NFL Week 10 NFC West Preview: 49ers Have ‘To Win The Matchup Up Front’ To Beat Rams

(CBS San Francisco) — The NFC West has a pretty wide gap going into Week 10. The Arizona Cardinals have the NFL’s best record at 8-1, while the Los Angeles Rams are  one of only a few teams to reach seven wins. The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, on the other hand, have each only won three games. Their odds of making a playoff run seem to grow longer by the week. Coming off a win, the Seahawks will get another boost in Week 10, when quarterback Russell Wilson returns. But they face the unenviable challenge of meeting the Packers...
NFL
