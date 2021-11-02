CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
True Mass presents first commercial CDMS instrument to support analysis of macromolecules

Charge detection mass spectrometry adds new value to traditional mass spectrometry in detecting larger molecules such as coronaviruses. TrueMass is presenting the world’s first commercially designed charge detection mass spectrometer (CDMS) at this year’s ASMS in Philadelphia, PA. Offering the ability to enhance mass spectrometry, widely used in small...

InterVenn Presents Results at American Society for Mass Spectrometry Conference

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- InterVenn Biosciences, the leader in glycoproteomics, presented results today on the application of its perspectIV™ platform in COVID-19 patients, demonstrating that glycoproteomic profiles in patients with a severe course of the infection are significantly different from those who experienced an asymptomatic course of the infection. InterVenn’s proprietary perspectIV™ platform is capable of interrogating the blood glycoproteome at a depth and scale heretofore never possible, using a unique combination of mass-spectrometry and proprietary AI-powered software, opening up a whole new domain of biology to the identification of novel biomarkers and diagnostic tools for a broad range of applications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
