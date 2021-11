Democrats have badly overplayed the hand they were dealt when voters in 2020 gave them control of the White House and both houses of Congress. Party members wrongly interpreted the trouncing of Donald Trump as a mandate to go big and bold with a progressive agenda. The election loss of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia is a clear warning sign of what’s to come if Democrats don’t become better readers of the political tea leaves and start appealing more to the center instead of America’s hard-left fringe.

ELECTIONS ・ 8 DAYS AGO