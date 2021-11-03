CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fenwick & West Boosts New York IP Practice

By Scott Graham
Law.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFenwick & West has added to its IP practice in New...

www.law.com

Law.com

Morris Manning IP Team Leaves for Alternative Legal Services Firm

The three-person team specializes in intellectual property and patent prosecution. Earlier this month Rimon announced a merger with nine-lawyer firm Ibarra Abogados, in Columbia. In September, it launched its second German office; and in July, an office in Seoul. Alternative legal services firm Rimon Law has boosted its intellectual property...
Law.com

Three Firms Secure Roles As Rolls Royce Goes Nuclear With £405M Investment

Eversheds Sutherland, Dentons and HFW have all landed roles on a £405 million nuclear deal in the U.K. Defence company Rolls-Royce has secured funding for its newly-established Small Modular Reactor business, with Exelon Generation Limited, Rolls-Royce Group and BNF Resources set to invest £195 million over the next three years into the business. A grant funding of £210 million has also been provided by the U.K. government.
Law.com

Veteran Ashurst Paris Partner Jumps to French Independent Firm

A veteran real estate financing partner at Ashurst in Paris has jumped to a French-based independent business law firm known for its real estate practice. Hassan Javanshir joins LPA-CGR as a partner, adding to a real estate financing department that comprises 60 lawyers, including 15 partners, according to a statement by the firm on Friday.
laundryledger.com

Crown Expands Into New York

Crown Uniform and Linen, a uniform rental and linen service headquartered in Brockton, Massachusetts, announced the company expanded its business with 42 North Group in Poughkeepsie and Fishkill, New York, which acquired Arlington Dental Associates. Crown will now service dental uniforms for 42 North Group in both New York State locations in addition to its 81 other locations across New England, according to a news release.
Law.com

Fenwick Adds IP Partners in San Francisco, New York

Carl Morales is a Harvard Ph.D in chemistry, and brings experience in prosecuting small-molecule patents... Rufus Pichler has 20 years of experience across a wide range of technology transactions. Fenwick says these are the ninth and tenth new partners it has added this year.
Law.com

Software Firm Appfire Hires GC With Experience Managing Rapid Growth

Appfire has added dozens of products to its portfolio through acquisitions this year. The new GC, Christine Alpers, was general counsel of software firm Acquia before its $1 billion sale. Appfire President Bob Nicholson said his company has the greatest growth opportunity in its history. Fast-growing software developer Appfire announced...
nystateofpolitics.com

New York to provide millions of dollars to boost tourism sector

New York is set to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to help the pandemic-battered tourism sector of the economic recover, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced. Hochul linked the effort to revive the tourism sector of the economy to a broader effort to help the state pull out of the pandemic-induced turmoil of the last 20 months.
Law.com

World’s Largest Record Company Creating NFT Super Group

Universal Music Group NV is combining two hot digital concepts that you’ve likely read about in the past year: nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse. The world’s largest music company has created a band of four virtual apes. If that sentence makes you question your sanity — or the state...
Curbed

Perfecting the New York Street

This article was featured in One Great Story, New York’s reading recommendation newsletter. Sign up here to get it nightly. When automobiles first appeared on the streets of New York, quickly and decisively transforming the city into an early center of car culture, those streets bent to their needs. Sidewalks were narrowed to add lanes of traffic. Crossing the street, once an improvised sport of dodge-the-wagon played anywhere, was confined to corners and governed by lights. In the 1950s, the city converted miles of curbside into free overnight storage space for private vehicles. The result was that virtually every street and avenue became a river of moving steel, flanked by banks of immobile steel. We need to adapt again, this time to the long-obvious reality that cars are too plentiful, too big, too polluting, and too murderous to stampede a crowded city.
nystateofpolitics.com

New York nursing homes want more help to boost staffing

Advocates for nursing homes in New York are worried about staffing level requirements that may be difficult to meet. It's a concern seen across the U.S. amid efforts to turn a corner during the COVID-19 pandemic: A loss of workers who have moved out of the workforce or on to other jobs.
wshu.org

Hochul pledges $450 million to boost New York's tourism industry

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, on the first full day that fully vaccinated foreign tourists were permitted to travel to the U.S., pledged to help the state’s tourism industry to recover by providing nearly half a billion dollars in grants. Hochul, in an event at New York City’s Museum of...
Financial World

New York’s AIG beats estimate on general insurance boost; retirement-arm profits fall

American International Group Inc. (AIG), the New York-headquartered 102-year-old American multinational insurance corporation operating on more than 80 countries across five continents, had handsomely beaten Wall Street estimates for Q3, 2021 profits, mostly boosted up an uplift in general insurance business in the face of a fewer-than-anticipated natural calamities alongside a sharp depreciation in pandemic-associated claims.
ftnnews.com

The Chatwal New York Reopens

Perfectly timed to the curtain rising again on Broadway and to celebrate the wonders of New York City during the festive season, Dream Hotel Group announced the reopening of The Chatwal New York on Monday, November 1, 2021. The news comes on the heels of Broadway’s highly anticipated return last...
Law.com

Lawyers Shuffle and Get Shuffled Amid High Demand and Tight Lateral Market

Demand for legal talent is up 4.4% over the past year, according to Thomson Reuters' Peer Monitor Index. Am Law 200 firms in Atlanta are not exempt from the current competitive talent market. Some firms are addressing high demand in some practices by reallocating lawyers. As the legal talent market...
