PreOmics launches BeatBox at ASMS 2021 for high throughput tissue homogenization

biospace.com
 7 days ago

Monday 1st November 2021: PreOmics, developer of innovative tools for mass spectrometry-based protein analyses, has announced the launch of BeatBox, its new sample preparation tool for tissues and cells. BeatBox delivers tissue homogenization in a simple, fast and easy-to-use format and can process up to 96 tissue samples in 10 minutes...

www.biospace.com

thewestsidegazette.com

Tissue Engineering Could Provide Diabetes Cure

A novel approach to treating type 2 diabetes under development at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology uses tissue engineering to create muscle cells that absorb sugar at increased rates. Diabetic mice treated in this manner displayed normal blood sugar levels for months after a single autograft procedure using their own...
SCIENCE
Scientist

Epithelial Cell Signaling Helps Maintain Tissue Integrity

L. Valon et al., “Robustness of epithelial sealing is an emerging property of local ERK feedback driven by cell elimination,” Dev Cell,. doi:10.1016/j.devcel.2021.05.006, 2021. As the body’s first line of defense against microbial intruders, epithelial cells are known for their ability to form tight physical and chemical barriers in tissues....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A high-throughput pipeline for design and selection of peptides targeting the SARS-Cov-2 Spike protein

Rapid design, screening, and characterization of biorecognition elements (BREs) is essential for the development of diagnostic tests and antiviral therapeutics needed to combat the spread of viruses such as severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). To address this need, we developed a high-throughput pipeline combining in silico design of a peptide library specific for SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein and microarray screening to identify binding sequences. Our optimized microarray platform allowed the simultaneous screening of"‰~"‰2.5Â k peptides and rapid identification of binding sequences resulting in selection of four peptides with nanomolar affinity to the SARS-CoV-2 S protein. Finally, we demonstrated the successful integration of one of the top peptides into an electrochemical sensor with a clinically relevant limit of detection for S protein in spiked saliva. Our results demonstrate the utility of this novel pipeline for the selection of peptide BREs in response to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, and the broader application of such a platform in response to future viral threats.
SCIENCE
redhat.com

Boost throughput with RESTEasy Reactive in Quarkus 2.2

Quarkus has, from its beginning, provided core features for coding Java programs in both imperative and reactive style. With the new 2.2 release, Quarkus continues to improve in terms of network-related features, reactive programming, and integration with the Eclipse Vert.x event bus. For example, RESTEasy Reactive in Quarkus is a new JAX-RS implementation based on the Vert.x layer that achieves much higher throughput by handling reactive events on the non-blocking I/O thread.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
biospace.com

Marengo Launches to Uniquely Activate T Cells Against Cancer

Marengo CEO Dr. Zhen Su, M.D./couresty Marengo Therapeutics. The immuno-oncology space has a promising new player, as ATP announced the launch of Marengo Therapeutics. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Marengo officially kicked off its mission Monday morning with $80 million in launch financing. Marengo’s platform uniquely and selectively activates the immune...
CANCER
biospace.com

Bacterial and Viral Specimen Collection Market Demand with Current Global Industry Conditions

Bacterial and viral collection is done in healthcare settings to diagnose the kind of disease an individual has. It is essential that specimen collection be done in a sterile manner to not pick up environmental contaminants. This is why specimen collection equipment needs to meet a lot of quality regulations before it is released to the market. A variety of equipment exists for a variety of samples that can be collected from the human body.
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: The older you are, the more antibodies you have

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic's spread is accelerating. A research team led by Joelle Pelletier and Jean-François Masson, both professors in Université de Montréal's Department of Chemistry, wanted to find out whether natural infection or vaccination led to more protective antibodies being generated. In their study...
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Global Roundup: Singapore Researchers Create Atlas of Gastric Cancer

Researchers in Singapore have developed the world’s largest and highest-resolution atlas of gastric cancer. It is believed that this world’s largest analysis of gastric tumor cells will provide a launchpad for scientists to plan more effective therapies for this type of cancer. Findings from the study have shown new insights...
CANCER
Photonics.com

Parallel Optical Processing Enables Highest Throughput Microscopy Imaging

STORRS, Conn., Nov. 3, 2021 — A resolution-enhanced parallel-coded ptychography technique developed by researchers at the University of Connecticut has achieved the highest numerical aperture and throughput to date, compared to previous demonstrations of similar technology. The approach replaces the objective lens with a disorder-engineered surface. “The disorder-engineered surface can...
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Rosacea Therapeutics Market Size to Expand Significantly by the End of 2024

The American Academy of Dermatology states that over 14 million people are currently living with rosacea in the U.S. alone. The Canadian Dermatology Association reports that this chronic skin condition affects over two million people in the country, while the British Skin Foundation finds that more than eight million people in the U.K. suffer from various skin conditions, including rosacea. The rising incidence of this skin disease has greatly boosted the demand for rosacea therapeutics.
SKIN CARE
Nature.com

High-throughput sequencing for species authentication and contamination detection of 63 cell lines

Cell lines are widely used in research and for diagnostic tests and are often shared between laboratories. Lack of cell line authentication can result in the use of contaminated or misidentified cell lines, potentially affecting the results from research and diagnostic activities. Cell line authentication and contamination detection based on metagenomic high-throughput sequencing (HTS) was tested on DNA and RNA from 63 cell lines available at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease. Through sequence comparison of the cytochrome c oxidase subunit 1 (COX1) gene, the species identity of 53 cell lines was confirmed, and eight cell lines were found to show a greater pairwise nucleotide identity in the COX1 sequence of a different species within the same expected genus. Two cell lines, LFBK-Î±vÎ²6 and SCP-HS, were determined to be composed of cells from a different species and genus. Mycoplasma contamination was not detected in any cell lines. However, several expected and unexpected viral sequences were detected, including part of the classical swine fever virus genome in the IB-RS-2 Clone D10 cell line. Metagenomics-based HTS is a useful laboratory QA tool for cell line authentication and contamination detection that should be conducted regularly.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Advanced Visualization Market: Rising incidences of obesity to drive the market

Some of the key factors likely to drive the global advanced visualization market over the projected period is the rising incidences of obesity, growing elderly population, fast urbanization, changing lifestyle, bad eating habits, and increase in the incidence of chronic illness combined with enhanced visualization tools in disease diagnostics. In...
MARKETS
ScienceAlert

Brain Implant Translates Paralyzed Man's Thoughts Into Text With 94% Accuracy

A man paralyzed from the neck down due to a spinal cord injury he sustained in 2007 has shown he can communicate his thoughts, thanks to a brain implant system that translates his imagined handwriting into actual text. The device – part of a longstanding research collaboration called BrainGate – is a brain-computer interface (BCI), that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to interpret signals of neural activity generated during handwriting. In this case, the man – called T5 in the study, and who was 65 years of age at the time of the research – wasn't doing any actual writing, as his hand,...
HEALTH
biospace.com

Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market: Microbial Contamination Held Major Share of Global Market

Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market: Introduction. According to the report, the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market was valued over US$ 308 Mn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2031. Cell line authentication and characterization test is a combination of processes designed to verify the identity of strains and to check that it is free from microbial and other cell line contaminants. It is a type of biological safety testing. Cell line authentication is an important step to ensure the reproducibility and integrity of biomedical research.
MARKETS
biospace.com

In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagent Market | Historical, Current and Projected Industry Size Study

IVD reagents are used in vitro diagnostic procedures for patient diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment. These products are intended for use in the examination of specimens that are taken from the human body. It may also be used in various instruments ranging from small, handheld tests to complex laboratory instruments. There are three types of in-vitro diagnostic reagents used that include chemical, bio-chemical and immune-chemical. Chemical reagent is the basic IVD reagent used which incorporates dyes, surfactants, buffers, and basic chemicals. Other reagents such as biochemical and immunochemical are complex and incorporate numerous steps and working components. These find applications in clinical chemistry and special chemistry testing laboratories. IVD reagents market is anticipated to witness higher-single digit growth over the forecast period.
MARKETS
biospace.com

DNA Sequencing Market Study | Know the Post-Pandemic Scenario of the Market

Since the last decade, technologies and techniques for rapid sequencing of human genomes have made incredible strides. The advent of high-throughput sequencing technologies—sensors and tools—has opened up a vast area of research in human biology, human diseases, and treatment responses in animals. In particular, stakeholders in the DNA sequencing market with the help of newly-commercialized technologies have been able to unearth vast amount of information on genetic and genomic factors underlying diseases.
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shin

Decoding the Long-term Effects of mRNA Vaccine

While the mRNA, spike protein, and lipid nanoparticle shouldn't pose any long-term health problems, it's a different matter for the immune response. One of the primarydrivers of hesitancy about the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna is that it’s a new technology with no long-term safety data. Whereas traditionalvaccine technology — such as inactivated, protein-based, and live-attenuated vaccines — has been used to combat infectious diseases for decades.

