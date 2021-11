BOSTON (CBS) — Michelle Wu made history Tuesday night, becoming the first woman and person of color to be elected mayor of Boston in a landslide win. Now her priority shifts to organizing her administration with less than two weeks to go until she is sworn into office. Wu kicked off Wednesday morning with a victory breakfast in Roxbury, where she spoke to the media about preparing for the “unusual situation” of officially becoming mayor so soon after an election. Read: Who Is Michelle Wu? “The top priority is building out our team. No single elected official, no single person is going to...

