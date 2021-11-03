Clawson voters shoot down two marijuana proposals

CLAWSON, Mich. (WWJ) -- Voters in Clawson have voted against a pair of marijuana ballot proposals that would have allowed commercial retail and growing operations in the city.

Proposal 1 -- a proposed ordinance which would have allowed recreational marijuana retailers to operate in Clawson -- saw around 60 percent of voters shoot it down.

Proposal 2 -- a much wider proposal that would have allowed four retailers, three growers, a processor, a licensed transport company and a testing facility within the city -- was rejected by about 61 percent of voters.

WWJ’s Jon Hewett was in Clawson earlier in the day on Tuesday, where several voters gave mixed opinions on the pot proposals.

One voter said she didn’t feel she was knowledgeable enough on the subject to feel comfortable enough to vote yes, while another woman was adamantly against it.

“I think it’s gonna bring in a bad crowd. Yeah. All the bars -- we don’t need bars and marijuana all over,” she said.

Others felt it was better to ease into bringing marijuana to the city:

“I’m OK with a couple being here and if it’s done well and run properly, I think it’d be a good tax base and good for Clawson, but I don’t want too many. I don’t want it on every corner,” one voter said.

Another man said “I’ve been smoking marijuana since I was 15. I’m 64 years old. But I don’t want it in my city.”

Back in 2018, Michigan voters passed an initiative to legalize recreational marijuana statewide. Legal sales began in December 2019.

