City leaves 2-hour exec session without action; $37K workers' comp deal OK'd

ENID, Okla. — Enid city commissioners adjourned Tuesday without taking action on any of the myriad topics discussed during a two-hour, closed executive session, which included ongoing litigation over the Kaw Lake pipeline.

The city has been engaged in a condemnation dispute with Enid resident Robert Anderson since November 2019 to acquire a permanent 50-foot easement on his property.

City attorneys recently decided to go to mediation over a $2.755 million compensation award, a figure that dwarfed an initial $4,800 offered to Anderson in May 2019. If negotiations fail, then a jury trial is possible.

The $2.7 million will be placed in escrow at Stride Bank, in the meantime, after commissioners approved the agreement last month.

Including Anderson’s, nine out of 230 pipeline land parcels needed for the pipeline still are in negotiations, according to city engineers during Tuesday’s study session. Six are owned by the Ponca Tribe in Oklahoma.

The pipeline has not begun construction, but the intake site at the lake has.

Commissioners also convened into executive session at the end of Tuesday’s regular meeting to confer with the head of Enid’s economic development office over several development proposals for properties around the city.

These proposal topics included the redevelopment of an undisclosed industrial property; a possible department store at the old Kmart building; and a possible theater to be located in The District, on the southeast corner of Garriott and Cleveland.

The department store incentive deal has been in the works for the last several months. In June, Enid City Commission approved a 2% sales tax rebate not to exceed $1 million or 10 years, whichever comes first, with the building’s developer, TLM Realty.

The incentive was recommended by Enid Regional Development Alliance Board of Directors. The rebate would help offset “significant” costs to renovate the remaining 40,000 available square feet of the building at Garriott and Oakwood.

Plans for a movie theater in The District have been stalled since the COVID-19 pandemic, even though the city commission approved a $3.5 million rebate incentive package in June 2020.

In return, Apex Cinemas would develop the 7.5-acre tract, which had been donated to the city by Hammer-Williams development company.

ERDA board members, too, will meet Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Autry Technology Center to discuss the status of “department stores, movie theaters and manufacturing projects in the City of Enid,” according to the meeting agenda.

Workers’ comp deal approved

The city will pay a workers’ compensation award of $37,000 to an employee who was injured on the job two years ago.

Josh Allison, of Waukomis, was awarded the amount in a Sept. 28 judgment of the Oklahoma Workers’ Compensation Commission.

Allison was injured while arresting an offender in 2019 and then required two shoulder surgeries, according to the city. A petition order filed with the WCC listed 11 medical providers Allison saw in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Kansas.

Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to allow City Attorney Carol Lahman to levy the judgment against ad valorem tax rolls, followed by a unanimous emergency vote.

Enid Municipal Code provides that the judgments over $20,000 shall be levied on tax rolls and paid out over three years, if approved by Enid City Commission.

However, Enid Municipal Authority had been assigned the judgment so Allison can receive his award in full at once, and EMA also will bear the associated interest on the unpaid balance.

Lahman said she thought this was the city’s first judgment award over $20,000 in a while.