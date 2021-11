Recently, a new burial process was put before the New York State Assembly for consideration for passage. This new process is called "Recompose" and has already been approved by the states of Washington, Oregon and Colorado. It is expected to be voted on when the Assembly reconvenes in the new year. It is the latest "green" burial process to be developed to ensure that the nutrients and elements contained in the deceased are efficiently and fully conserved and made ready to be incorporated in new life.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO