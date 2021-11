Today, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released two proposed rules to significantly reduce methane and other harmful pollutants from both new and modified as well as existing oil and gas operations. These rules would require companies to find and fix methane leaks from oil and gas wells and related equipment. EPA’s proposal is a reversal in policy from the previous administration’s attempt to deregulate methane by rolling back the 2016 New Source Protection Standards (NSPS) for oil and gas sites.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO