CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

CN2 Newscast 11/2/2021

By Laurabree Monday
cn2.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 News) – Election day here in the tri-county, what poll...

www.cn2.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Steve Bannon indicted by federal grand jury

A federal grand jury has indicted Steve Bannon , the one-time White House adviser to former President Trump , after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon now faces two charges of contempt of Congress, one for failing...
The Associated Press

Gruden sues NFL over publication of his offensive emails

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden has sued Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL, alleging that a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” was used to destroy Gruden’s career by leaking old emails he had sent that included racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments. The suit was filed in district court in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Hill, SC
Government
City
Richburg, SC
City
Rock Hill, SC
The Associated Press

Bannon indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 subpoena

MARKS, Miss. (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally to former President Donald Trump, was indicted Friday on two counts of contempt of Congress after he defied a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Justice Department said Bannon, 67, was indicted on...
The Associated Press

Biden picks ex-FDA chief Robert Califf to again lead agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday chose Dr. Robert Califf, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner and prominent medical researcher, to again lead the powerful regulatory agency. Califf’s nomination comes after months of concern that the agency near the center of the government’s COVID-19 response has lacked...
CBS News

Olympian Suni Lee says she was pepper-sprayed in racist attack

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee said this week that she was the target of a racist attack months after winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Lee, a Hmong-American 18-year-old from Minnesota, told PopSugar about the alleged incident in an interview published Wednesday. Lee said the attack happened while she and her...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newscast#Election Day#Cn2 Newscast 11 2 2021

Comments / 0

Community Policy