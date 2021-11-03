CN2 Newscast 11/2/2021

A federal grand jury has indicted Steve Bannon , the one-time White House adviser to former President Trump , after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon now faces two charges of contempt of Congress, one for failing...
Britney Spears, freed from her conservatorship, celebrated her newfound independence on Friday. "Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy," the pop star said, tweeting a video of the celebration outside the Los Angeles courthouse. "I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!!" She described...
Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden has sued Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL, alleging that a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” was used to destroy Gruden’s career by leaking old emails he had sent that included racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments. The suit was filed in district court in...
MARKS, Miss. (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally to former President Donald Trump, was indicted Friday on two counts of contempt of Congress after he defied a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Justice Department said Bannon, 67, was indicted on...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday chose Dr. Robert Califf, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner and prominent medical researcher, to again lead the powerful regulatory agency. Califf’s nomination comes after months of concern that the agency near the center of the government’s COVID-19 response has lacked...
Olympic gymnast Suni Lee said this week that she was the target of a racist attack months after winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Lee, a Hmong-American 18-year-old from Minnesota, told PopSugar about the alleged incident in an interview published Wednesday. Lee said the attack happened while she and her...
A jury selected to determine the fate of accused Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooter Kyle Rittenhouse has sat through nine days of testimony, video and arguments as to whether or not the 18-year-old should be convicted on any of the half-dozen charges. Rittenhouse faces up to life in prison if convicted of...
A Blue Origin astronaut who flew on a Blue Origin rocket with William Shatner has died in a New Jersey plane crash. Glenn M. de Vries, 49, and Thomas P. Fischer, 54, died when a single-engine Cessna 172 crashed on Thursday in Hampton Township. "We are devastated to hear of...
