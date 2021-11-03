Voters approve Toledo Zoo tax levy renewal

The Toledo Zoo will be allowed to continue collecting property taxes for another five years to help fill out its budget, according to preliminary Lucas County election results late Tuesday.

The zoo's levy renewal will reduce the amount paid by homeowners from its current 0.75 mills to 0.65 mills. That works out to about $17.81 a year for the owner of a home assessed at $100,000 — a decrease of 15 percent. With about 80 percent of Lucas County precincts reporting, about 73 percent of voters backed the levy continuation.

Shayla Bell Moriarty, the zoo’s chief of staff and senior vice president, said it’s clear voters know about the zoo’s mission.

“They understand what we try to do every day, which is continue to inspire and educate our community, and care for animals, conservation and the natural world,” she said. “We try to make an impact every day, and people understand we're good stewards of the resources that are given to us."

Zoo officials have said they were able to ask for less as they continue to diversify revenue sources, including grants and large private donations. In 1982, 80 percent of the zoo's budget came from Lucas County property taxes — a figure down to 16.5 percent today.

It’s the second consecutive time, following a decrease in 2016, that the zoo has lowered its levy rate, and Ms. Moriarty said “that’s an easy story to tell” to voters.

Jeff Sailer, the zoo’s president and chief executive officer, recently told The Blade attendance was returning to pre-pandemic levels. Officials said they want to use levy money to keep offering free educational programming to Lucas County children and perks such as free Monday admissions for Lucas County residents, plus ongoing costs related to animal care and maintenance.