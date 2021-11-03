CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Voters approve Toledo Zoo tax levy renewal

By By Luke Ramseth / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TqWKz_0ckrxpSW00

The Toledo Zoo will be allowed to continue collecting property taxes for another five years to help fill out its budget, according to preliminary Lucas County election results late Tuesday.

The zoo's levy renewal will reduce the amount paid by homeowners from its current 0.75 mills to 0.65 mills. That works out to about $17.81 a year for the owner of a home assessed at $100,000 — a decrease of 15 percent. With about 80 percent of Lucas County precincts reporting, about 73 percent of voters backed the levy continuation.

Shayla Bell Moriarty, the zoo’s chief of staff and senior vice president, said it’s clear voters know about the zoo’s mission.

“They understand what we try to do every day, which is continue to inspire and educate our community, and care for animals, conservation and the natural world,” she said. “We try to make an impact every day, and people understand we're good stewards of the resources that are given to us."

Zoo officials have said they were able to ask for less as they continue to diversify revenue sources, including grants and large private donations. In 1982, 80 percent of the zoo's budget came from Lucas County property taxes — a figure down to 16.5 percent today.

It’s the second consecutive time, following a decrease in 2016, that the zoo has lowered its levy rate, and Ms. Moriarty said “that’s an easy story to tell” to voters.

Jeff Sailer, the zoo’s president and chief executive officer, recently told The Blade attendance was returning to pre-pandemic levels. Officials said they want to use levy money to keep offering free educational programming to Lucas County children and perks such as free Monday admissions for Lucas County residents, plus ongoing costs related to animal care and maintenance.

Comments / 0

Related
The Blade

Editorial: Lifting up the Heights

At first glance, it can be hard to understand why residents of Perrysburg Heights would balk at a plan that calls for improvements for their neighborhood such as better walkability, more green space, and commercial development.
PERRYSBURG, OH
The Blade

Toledo's Stericycle workers on strike for one month as negotiations fail

Toledo employees of the medical waste disposal company Stericycle have now been on strike for one month after a recent bargaining session failed to produce a new contract. Two dozen Stericycle workers who are members of Teamsters Local 20 have been striking at two of the company's north Toledo locations, including its primary waste treatment facility on Alexis Road next to Menards.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
Lucas County, OH
Government
Lucas County, OH
Lifestyle
Toledo, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
The Blade

City officials begin to crack down on blight, crime at convenience stores

Two convenience stores in Toledo may soon have to shut down after the Toledo City Plan Commission voted Thursday to recommend their special-use permits be revoked. The commission’s recommendation will go before Toledo City Council’s Zoning and Planning Committee on Dec. 8 at 4 p.m., and that committee will make its recommendation to the full city council for a vote. District council members made the plan commission aware of the two sites after receiving numerous complaints from residents.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Deadline nears for Roche de Boeuf Bridge

Time is counting down toward a deadline by which two men who agreed to pay $6,500 for the Ohio Department of Transportation’s derelict former interurban bridge over the Maumee River near Waterville have to file detailed plans for its stabilization.
WATERVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Levy#The Zoo#Property Taxes#Animals#The Toledo Zoo
The Blade

With no bids on South Toledo commercial site, its sale is postponed a month

The sale of an empty commercial lot next to a South Toledo shopping plaza was postponed until Dec. 3 after no one bid during a forfeited-land sale Wednesday. Lucas County Auditor Anita Lopez had set a $137,087.70 starting bid for a 12-acre parcel in Toledo Commons in the 3100 block of Glendale Avenue — the taxes due on the property, which was forfeited Feb. 5 from Toledo Commons & Associates LLC.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy