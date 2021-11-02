CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Noie: 'Zero chance' Notre Dame's Robby Carmody plays this season

By Geoffrey Clark
 9 days ago
Robby Carmody last played for Notre Dame in a loss to Maryland on Dec. 4, 2019. That was the game in which he tore his ACL. While recovering from that, he broke his kneecap on the same knee, and he missed all of last season. Now, if Tom Noie, Notre Dame beat reporter for the South Bend Tribune, is correct in a Tuesday sighting, Carmody won’t play during his final season either:

Indeed, Carmody’s collegiate career has been one of unfulfilled promise. 247Sports has him ranked 10th among the Irish’s top recruits since 2000. Missing this season would just be the final insult on a ride he didn’t ask to be on. To not be healthy for even half of your career is not something anyone should have to think about, and yet, the possibility exists here.

It’s just a shame that all of the hype in the world never promises success. Sadly, that’s how life works, and Carmody has been dealt one bad hand after another. Some people simply aren’t meant to have what they thought they would get.

