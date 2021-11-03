John Deere union workers reject deal, extending strike

The I-74 bridge spanning the Mississippi at Rock Island Though Christmas isn’t until next month, officials from Chicago and Springfield to Washington D.C. are opening their presents this week—the presents being the billions and billions of dollars in physical infrastructure projects that Congress now has sent to President Joe Biden for his grateful signature. Some of what we’re getting from the $1.2 trillion measure is pretty well known, while other parts will be dispensed via competitive bidding among the states and cities in years to come. But all will be appreciated by local officials who never have enough for infrastructure to meet the need. In a statement, Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Chicago, laid out some of the top line: $9.8 billion for Illinois roads and bridges alone, $1 billion for Illinois clean water projects, and $70 billion for public transit nationally, of which the , Metra and Pace surely will see billions for various capital projects. Particularly worth watching in months and years ahead are the CTA’s proposed extension of its Red Line south to the city limits, replacement of lead water pipes in the city and some suburbs, money for electric-vehicle charging stations that will complement Gov J.B. Pritzker’s move to lure that industry to Illinois, and tens of billions of dollars for , which has laid out plans for a huge increase in train service out of its Chicago mid-America hub. All those will get a jolt—on top of the money for roads and bridges. The only question is how much. As expected, every Democratic member of the Illinois congressional delegation voted for the package, as did insurgent Republican Adam Kinzinger of Channahon. But particularly notable in his “no” was Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville. Davis tied his vote to the progress Democrats made on the companion human infrastructure bill: money for child and senior care, low-income housing and other social needs. “I’m beyond disappointed that President Biden and Democrats in Congress paired bipartisan infrastructure investment to their reckless, multi-trillion-dollar, tax-and-spending proposal,” Davis said in a statement. “At a time when inflation is persisting and the prices of goods and services continue to rise, we cannot afford pouring over $3 trillion of new government spending into the economy, particularly after the Democrats passed their nearly $2 trillion spending bill earlier this year.” Rodney Davis That was an odd statement from an official who, if Republicans retake control of the House in the 2022 elections, is likely to become chairman of the House Transportation Committee. That position will give Davis huge sway over how some of the just-passed money will be spent. Is he going to turn it down and reject funds for Illinois and his district (assuming he runs for re-election)? Somehow, I suspect not. Davis' position is particularly interesting given that other, GOP-leaning groups were all for the infrastructure bill. Like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which termed it “a major win for America.” Or the American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois, whose president, former Illinois House GOP Chief of Staff Kevin Artl, praised the “once-in-a-generation investment” as a vehicle for job and economic growth. But perhaps Davis is more focused on getting re-elected in a new district right now. He is right about one thing: The companion, larger measure is no sure bet. Look for lots more Democratic squabbling in weeks to come. My colleague Dan Vock, author of the weekly D.C. Memo every Wednesday, points out that another GOP congressman, U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, was also a "no" vote. The Peoria Republican, whose father was Transportation secretary under President Barack Obama and usually a big proponent of infrastructure spending, offered basically the same explanation as Davis. Meanwhile, the latest version of the plan heading to Biden's desk would pretty much abolish the $10,000 cap a GOP Congress imposed on the state and local tax deduction, known as SALT. Undoing that cap has been a top priority in states like Illinois, California and New York; we'll be watching in the week ahead for details. Elsewhere, look for Pritzker to sign the state’s new congressional map into law this week. You finally may see a city ward remap plan from the City Council rules committee. And Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office is expected to release more details on the five bids to build the proposed Chicago casino. Pritzker, Illinois Senate President Don Harmon and House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch will be back in the country after their U.K. trip to tout Illinois' green bona fides at the climate conference there. By the looks of a tweeted pic of the trio quaffing a few, they had a good time. Also ahead ... My colleague A.D. Quig notes there's plenty of action coming up in and around City Hall this week as well. To wit: In addition to the first of three public meetings on a proposed new map for Chicago's 50 wards being held Tuesday, the City Council meets today at 1 p.m. for a subject matter hearing—with no vote planned—on a long-delayed ordinance to allow sports betting at the city's large stadiums. A vote on the issue was scheduled then called off in October, to the consternation of the Bulls, Blackhawks, and White Sox, who believed they had the votes lined up to pass it then. The hearing comes fresh off the city receiving five bids for a casino site, and off Springfield passing legislation to allow such bets at Wintrust Arena (the home of the Chicago Sky) and on the outcome of college sports games. Neil Bluhm, whose companies are behind two of the bids, has been opposed to stadium sportsbooks, believing they would cannibalize revenues from the Chicago casino. Lightfoot told reporters back in July she did not expect stadium betting to "undercut our efforts on a future casino," saying that "we're going to make sure that it doesn't." Asked last week for the timeline on casino approvals, the mayor said her "expectation is that we will bring the various respondents here for presentations and I would like to get a finalist to recommend to the (Illinois Gaming Board) by sometime in the first quarter of next year." Her emphasis was on speed: "the revenue that of casino will fund our police and fire pensions and there’s no time like the present to get that done." ICYMI: How will the city pay in the out-years for the new programs launched as part of the city's recovery plan long term? It's a key question for the bottom line of future city budgets and for communities aching for money to flow. But the picture is unclear. A.D. Quig delivered a fairly detailed recap late last week. It's worth a look. In other news ... • Lightfoot now holds all the cards on Chicago's big casino deal: With five bids to consider, the location options are now hers to mull: On the lakefront or off, in a new neighborhood or a repurposed older one? My weekly column in the print edition of Crain's lays out the stakes.

