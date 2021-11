Gainesville, Fla — Now that the vaccine is available to children in the 5 to 11 age groups, parents are eager to know when and where they can get the vaccine. Paul Myers with the Department of Health in Alachua County said they've already started preparations. “The doses are about a third of the adult dose, and as we speak the doses are being delivered to local pediatric offices in Alachua County," he said.

