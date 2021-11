Democrat Danica Roem won re-election to her third term Tuesday representing the 13th District in the Virginia House of Delegates. Roem defeated Republican Christopher Stone, a political newcomer, with 54.3% of the vote with all of the district's precincts reporting other than provisional ballots, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. The district consists of the city of Manassas Park and parts of western Prince William County.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 9 DAYS AGO