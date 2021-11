With Activision and Sledgehammer Games‘ popular online shooter Call of Duty: Vanguard finally out and on store shelves, many of you may be wondering if it’s possible to hook up an extra controller with a friend and get some split-screen couch co-op action on the go. In this guide, we’ll discuss whether there is split-screen in Call of Duty: Vanguard. So, without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 HOURS AGO