The NFL trade deadline is a week away, and one of the more notable names worth monitoring between now and then is current Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. He's been in the thick of trade rumors dating back to the offseason when he requested a trade out of Houston, but off-the-field issues stemming from numerous sexual misconduct allegations have stalled any progress in a deal getting done. That seems to particularly be the case with the Miami Dolphins, who are reportedly one of the main clubs pursuing Watson.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO