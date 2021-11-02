Letter: Wood chips cause lots of roadside litter

The Kiwanis Club of Lock Haven recently held their semi-annual litter pick up along Route 150 from Tobacco Shed Road to the Dunnstown Bridge. The club has been maintaining this section of highway for over 26 years. The service project is part of PennDOT’s “Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful” adopt-a-highway program. The fall clean up yielded 10 bags of garbage and other large debris. Kiwanis members participating are pictured, from left, Bill Forse, Steve Stevenson, Jeff Snyder, J. Michael Williamson, Peter Lopes, Conrad Schlesinger, Joe Waltz, and John Buchan. Not pictured is member Angela Harding who is taking the picture.
Comments / 0