CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Ag Briefs: Export bill heads to Governor's desk

By Editorials
wisfarmer.com
 4 days ago

UAW member hit, killed near John Deere picket line. A vehicle struck and killed a United Auto Workers member on Oct. 27 as he was walking to a picket line to join striking workers outside a John Deere distribution plant in northwest Illinois, the union and police said. The...

www.wisfarmer.com

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmuscatine.com

Wisconsin Assembly passes ag export funding bill

Wisconsin’s State Assembly has unanimously approved legislation that would put five million dollars into increasing the state’s agricultural exports. Representative Tony Kurtz from Wonewoc wrote the bill and spoke before Tuesday’s vote. He says, “There’s a tremendous growth opportunity for our Wisconsin farmers and for all of the wonderful Wisconsin products that our farmers make, for everything from ginseng to cranberries to potatoes, to bovine genetics. You name it, our farmers grow it, and we can export it, and this bill is going to enable it.” Kurtz says, “If you think about it, this is the first time the State of Wisconsin will put money behind expanding our agricultural exports.”
AGRICULTURE
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Ag Groups Applaud Passage of Export Legislation

Wisconsin agricultural groups are applauding the unanimous Assembly passage of a bill that uses $5 million to increase the state’s exports. The goal of the legislation is to boost exports of dairy, meat, and other products by 25 percent in the next five years. Bill author, Representative Tony Kurtz of...
WISCONSIN STATE
bloomeradvance.com

Wisconsin dairymen excited about new ag export plan

(The Center Square) – The people who make cheese and milk in Wisconsin are thrilled that state government is stepping in to send their products around the world. The State Assembly on Tuesday approved Assembly Bill 314 which will spend $5 million over the next five years to increase Wisconsin’s agricultural exports by 25%. Half of that money is earmarked for dairy products alone.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisfarmer.com

Ag Briefs: Outagamie Co. CAFO fined $55,000

Attorney General Josh Kaul said the state has fined Verhasselt Farms, Ltd., for alleged violations of the state’s water pollution laws applicable to concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs). The judgment requires the defendants to pay a $55,000 penalty and to complete upgrades to two feed storage areas at the Outagamie...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
knopnews2.com

Nebraska AG examining legality of OSHA’s vaccine mandate as governors vow to fight it

(WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday afternoon the state’s attorney general is reviewing the the legality of federal COVID-19 vaccination rules announced hours earlier. Thursday morning, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday that Iowa would “take immediate legal action” challenging the COVID-19 vaccination mandates outlined hours earlier. Thursday morning,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Commercial Agriculture#Meat Industry#Milan#Il Uaw#United Auto Workers#Wi Dnr#Cwd#Fond Du Lac Co#Wi Equity#Usda#National Organic Program#Nop
wisfarmer.com

Meat processors urged to apply for new grants

Prepared and written by Jeff Swenson, DATCP Livestock and Meat Specialist. The Market Update draws information from several sources, including trade publications, radio broadcasts, agricultural news services, individuals involved in the industry as well as USDA NASS and AMS reports. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is...
AGRICULTURE
WKYC

Bill to allow fireworks use in Ohio heads to Gov. DeWine's desk

HUDSON, Ohio — Under a new bill that’s likely to be signed by Governor Mike DeWine, Ohioans will finally, legally, be allowed to set off consumer grade fireworks. “It’s one of those things that we’ve watched and been anticipating,” says Roberto Sorgi, owner of American Fireworks in Hudson. Sorgi’s family...
OHIO STATE
moodyonthemarket.com

Governor’s Office Estimates Infrastructure Bill Impact in Michigan

The Whitmer Administration is estimating what will be coming the state’s way in the bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the House. The bipartisan infrastructure plan is a win-win for Michigan because it will create countless good-paying, blue collar jobs, while helping us fix even more roads and bridges across the state,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “I am grateful to Michigan’s congressional delegation for working to get this done. The infrastructure plan will put our tax dollars back to work in our state to make game-changing, historic investments toward upgrading our state’s roads, bridges, water infrastructure, and so much more. This investment will make a huge difference in people’s lives and build on the work that we’re doing in Michigan to deliver on the kitchen-table issues. I’m ready to work with both parties in the legislature to get shovels in the ground and put Michiganders first.”
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Radio NB

Bill Hemmer Breaks Down The Numbers Behind The VA Governor’s Race

Bill Hemmer, co-host of America’s Newsroom joined the Guy Benson Show to break down the numbers behind the Virginia governor’s race. “Virginia is kind of interesting guy. It’s the kind of state, you know, look at Iowa, right? You got 99 counties and they’re all the same shape. I can figure out where Des Moines is in my sleep. Virginia is different because it has 38 to 40 cities, their own municipalities that govern themselves, and they come up like little dots on the screen, and some of them are small and somewhat relatively insignificant. And some of them are big time significant, potentially and in a close election. And it gives us a feature that you do not normally find when you study these states.”
POLITICS
FireEngineering.com

Pascrell First Responder Benefits Bill Passes Senate, Heads to President’s Desk

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ-09), co-chair of the Congressional Law Enforcement Caucus and Congressional Fire Services Caucus, today celebrated the Senate’s passage of his Protecting America’s First Responders Act of 2021 (PAFRA). This bipartisan legislation is sponsored in the House (H.R. 2936) by Rep. Pascrell and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wisfarmer.com

Sheep dairy association highlights growing production

JUDA – When most people in Wisconsin think about dairy, they think cows – probably Holsteins. But there’s a small, dedicated group of dairy people in the state who are building a dairy industry with sheep. Members of the Sheep Dairy Association of Wisconsin (SDAW) gathered at a state-of-the-art sheep...
JUDA, WI
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here, Starting Dec. 8

The coronavirus has been spreading for close to two years now, despite continuous efforts to contain it. COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. nearly a year ago, which many hoped would bring about the end of the pandemic. But a slowing vaccination rate amid the rise of a faster-spreading variant created a deadly combination over the summer, resulting in yet another surge. Since then, officials have worked to improve vaccination rates. Monetary prizes and pay raises for those who got their shots were enacted by some, while others opted for vaccine mandates. Over the last few months, more and more vaccine requirements have popped up, and now, a new mandate has been set for next month.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy