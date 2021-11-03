Ag Briefs: Export bill heads to Governor's desk

Bill Hemmer, co-host of America’s Newsroom joined the Guy Benson Show to break down the numbers behind the Virginia governor’s race. “Virginia is kind of interesting guy. It’s the kind of state, you know, look at Iowa, right? You got 99 counties and they’re all the same shape. I can figure out where Des Moines is in my sleep. Virginia is different because it has 38 to 40 cities, their own municipalities that govern themselves, and they come up like little dots on the screen, and some of them are small and somewhat relatively insignificant. And some of them are big time significant, potentially and in a close election. And it gives us a feature that you do not normally find when you study these states.”

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO