Longview, WA

Letter: Withdrawal review is too dangerous

Longview Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat's in your wallet? That's what President Biden and his party want revealed. Soon we will witness the change of our monetary system. A bill is being put forward to disclose withdrawals of $600 or more from...

tdn.com

CBS Seattle

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help....
BUSINESS
Longview, WA
Longview, WA
Longview, WA
Lootpress

COVID vaccines temporarily stopped at health department

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia officials say coronavirus vaccines have been temporarily stopped at the Mercer County Health Department due to quality assurance issues. State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Friday that the Mercer County Health Department was giving full doses of Moderna boosters rather than the recommended half doses, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
mediaite.com

BREAKING: Fifth Circuit HALTS Biden Vaccine Mandate on Businesses Over ‘Grave’ Constitutional Concerns

President Joe Biden‘s rule forcing businesses of over 100 employees to mandate the Covid vaccine has been temporarily halted by the Fifth Circuit court of appeals. Attorneys general for several states, including Texas, Louisiana, and Utah, joined advocacy and business groups in the petition, which is not the only legal challenge faced by the administration over the rule.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Democrats
Fox News

Democratic governor turns on Biden vaccine mandate, not 'correct' or 'effective' solution

Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly came out against President Biden’s vaccine mandate as one that is not the "most effective" or "correct" for her state. "Yesterday, I reviewed the new vaccine mandate from the Biden Administration. While I appreciate the intention to keep people safe, a goal I share, I don’t believe this directive is the correct, or the most effective, solution for Kansas," she said in a statement released Friday.
HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY
WWL

You may have money in the $5.6M in unclaimed Louisiana tax refunds

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana taxpayers haven’t cashed more than $5.6 million in state income tax refunds. The money has been sent to the state’s unclaimed property program. Treasurer John Schroder says the money was received from the Department of Revenue and are owed to nearly 22,000 residents and businesses...
LOUISIANA STATE
AFP

US high court to weigh FBI surveillance of a mosque

The US Supreme Court on Monday will take up a case involving three Muslim men in California who say they were surveilled at their mosque by the FBI after the September 11, 2001 attacks based solely on their religion. A district court in California dismissed the plaintiffs' claim, accepting the FBI argument that state secrets risked being revealed.
CONGRESS & COURTS

