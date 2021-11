Riot Games recently announced the RiotX Arcane event taking place across all of their titles, including Valorant. Here's what you need to know. The RiotX Arcane event is a celebration around the release of Arcane, the upcoming Netflix animated series based on League of Legends. It's set to be a month-long event which spans multiple games so no matter your game of choice you'll be able to join in with the action. For Valorant, specifically, players will be able to claim a number of in-game items, leading up to the launch of Episode 3 Act 3. Such rewards include a free RiotX Arcane Pass, and various in-game collectibles.

