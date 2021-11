Bucks Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo tweeted about his adoration for Harry Styles after attending a concert of the former One Direction singer. Whether it be saying corny dad jokes to the press or trolling his wife on Instagram Live, the 2021 NBA Finals MVP has been known for his hilarious antics off the court. Last night, he continued on with his antics by tweeting about a Harry Styles concert he had attended which involved mostly girls—as expected—and him; of course looking out of place. Nevertheless, looking out of place did not stop Giannis one bit—mentioning that he was a big fan and that Styles was a fantastic performer.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO