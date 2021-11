Custer County voters are rejecting raising the sales and use tax by 2 percent to cover the cost of a new justice center. At some $18 million in estimated construction costs, plus additional money for operations and other expenses it would have been an annual $1.25 million tax increase in effect for 25 years, it was a big ask for a county of only about 4,700 people.

CUSTER COUNTY, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO