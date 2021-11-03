Noblesse Oblige

On today’s IGN The Fix: Games, Sony has reportedly cut production plans for the PlayStation 5 by around one million consoles due to component shortages and logistic constraints. And with less consoles being produced, it could be harder to buy one. A report from Bloomberg cites sources familiar with Sony’s operations. Those sources claim that Sony was originally targeting more than 16 million PS5s to have been produced in the year ending March 2022, but that figure has been cut down to about 15 million. Ubisoft has announced that Vaas: Insanity, the first of Far Cry 6's roguelike premium expansions will arrive on Tuesday, November 16. According to a press release the DLC – which sees actor Michael Mando return to play the iconic villain role – will be available for players to download on November 16 and can be purchased as part of the game's Season Pass. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction will arrive on January 20, 2022, and the price of the standard edition has been lowered to $39.99 USD. Ubisoft announced that the PvE shooter spin-off from Rainbow Six Siege will arrive with full cross-play, cross-save, and cross-progression. It will also introduce a cross-play Buddy Pass – every copy of the game comes with two passes to invite other players to play free for 14 days. Any progress made during that time will be transferred to the full game if trialists decide to buy the full game. Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 18 HOURS AGO