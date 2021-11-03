CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Noblesse Oblige

By Best Games
IGN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocation: El Este - Conuco - Isabel Steppes - Museum of the False Revolution. The Noblesse Oblige can be found in the Museum of the False Revoluion in El Este's Conuco area. It'll be along the southern coast, directly West of the Valle Prehistorico FND Base that has all the cavemen...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Unique Stunt Jump Locations

If you're looking to collect some extra money and work your way through collectibles, GTA 3's unique stunt jumps should be on your list. These are quick but specific activities you'll be able to do around Liberty City. There are 20 stunt jumps to find in GTA 3. Note that...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Battlefield 2042 - Review

128 players simultaneously running into Battlefield 2042’s crowded warzones is a great example of why bigger can be better, but isn’t always. While chaotic gunfights are undoubtedly part of Battlefield’s charm, massive lobbies with that many players eventually became frustrating instead of fun – even in the limited time I was able to play during a three-day "virtual review event" held by EA earlier this week. Thankfully, its tense new Hazard Zone mode provides an interesting strategic alternative on a smaller scale, and its customizable Portal mode tools are an exciting glimpse at how its future could thrive. But 2042’s flashy, large-scale battles have left me wanting so far – but I have a ways to go before I'm ready to score it.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

GTA 3 Wiki Guide

Work your way up the crime ladder in a huge and detailed city as you complete missions, race, and pit rival gangs against each other. This guide is updated for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition Release and works for all versions of GTA 3. Whether you need a walkthrough, interactive map of Liberty City, or help tracking down collectibles, you'll find it in this guide.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noblesse Oblige#Sks#Rifle#The Poison Rounds
BobVila

Solved! What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
WALMART
LiveScience

Diamond hauled from deep inside Earth holds never-before-seen mineral

Within a diamond hauled from deep beneath Earth's surface, scientists have discovered the first example of a never-before-seen mineral. Named davemaoite after prominent geophysicist Ho-kwang (Dave) Mao, the mineral is the first example of a high-pressure calcium silicate perovskite (CaSiO3) found on Earth. Another form of CaSiO3, known as wollastonite, is commonly found across the globe, but davemaoite has a crystalline structure that forms only under high pressure and high temperatures in Earth's mantle, the mainly solid layer of Earth trapped between the outer core and the crust.
SCIENCE
Kirsty Kendall

The Siberian unicorn was a real animal, but it died out

Restoration of E. sibiricum in a steppe environmentDiBgd/Wikimedia commons. We all sometimes dream that unicorns would be real animals. Well, long ago, unicorns existed on Earth. But these unicorns were very different from the noble horse-like creatures we think of as unicorns.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
Complex

Complex Sessions 062: Oblig

Right now, in the UK’s underground club circuit, UK drill, grime and rap are all rubbing up against each other, and the key players—people like Oblig—are finding that it’s a combination of all three that’s filling the dancefloors. Oblig’s weekly Rinse FM show, kicking off every Friday at 8pm, is...
MUSIC
IGN

What Next Board Game Review

Most popular tabletop role-playing systems favor dice to determine whether or not the player’s actions succeed or fail. It was frustration with their arbitrary nature that lead the designer of What Next to create this, his very first game. It's a cooperative family adventure in which success is determined by a variety of dexterity challenges instead of dice.
HOBBIES
IGN

How to Find All Optional Objectives in the Baja Expedition

Welcome to the official IGN Wiki Guide and Walkthrough for Forza Horizon 5. In this section, we'll guide you through all of the optional objectives in the Baja Expedition. It's also important to note that you'll unlock one of the game's 14 Barn Finds here if you haven't already been to the top of the volcano. You don't need to do anything specific to find it though. It just unlocks with you being so high up.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Blade Runner: Black Lotus Premiere Video Review

Blade Runner: Black Lotus premieres on Adult Swim and Crunchyroll on Nov. 14. Spoiler-free review by Tara Bennett. Blade Runner: Black Lotus captures the overall vibe and aesthetics established in Ridley Scott's 1982 film. However, the CG animation is underwhelming in 2021. While Elle is given an intriguing predicament to unpack in the first two episodes, the action isn't particularly noteworthy. She's a capable fighter, so here's hoping that as the show progresses she gains more autonomy and becomes a more well-developed character. The slow-open build to connect the puzzle pieces of Elle's life has promise, though, and its adult sensibility makes it worth Black Lotus giving it more time to reveal itself.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain - 'What is This?' Trailer

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain's new trailer asks you to identify the animal in a puzzle. Can you figure it out? Take on a series of brain-bending activities that test your mental mettle in Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain, available for Nintendo Switch on December 3, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

IGN’s Shoppable Gift Guide Livestream: How to Watch and What to Expect

In celebration of the upcoming holidays, IGN, in partnership with Walmart, is hosting a QVC-style holiday shopping guide stream ahead of Black Friday, that will see our greatest deal experts going through Walmart's complete inventory to help you find the hottest game, movie, TV, toy, and tech gifts of 2021. The best part? You will be able to shop along with us and seamlessly add your favorite items to your own Walmart cart and check-out while watching.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Magic: The Gathering - Innistrad: Crimson Vow Official Cinematic Trailer

Check out the cinematic trailer for Magic: The Gathering's expansion set, Innistrad: Crimson Vow, now available to play on MTG Arena for PC and mobile devices. The latest expansion introduces players to classic horror themes, including vampires, werewolves, and spirits, as well as features new gameplay mechanics that allow for continuous deck-building strategies. A collection of cards from Crimson Vow have been reimagined with alternate art inspired by the world and characters of Bram Stoker's Dracula-including a Count Dracula planeswalker card. The eternal night of Midnight Hunt still threatens to befall the plane of Innistrad. Crimson Vow follows the journey of Sorin, an iconic Vampire Planeswalker, who attempts to thwart the fiendish Vampire noblewoman, Olivia Voldaren, and her plans to wed herself to the Markov bloodline and assume control over the plane.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

It’s Still Going to Be Hard to Find a PS5 in 2022 - IGN Daily Fix

On today’s IGN The Fix: Games, Sony has reportedly cut production plans for the PlayStation 5 by around one million consoles due to component shortages and logistic constraints. And with less consoles being produced, it could be harder to buy one. A report from Bloomberg cites sources familiar with Sony’s operations. Those sources claim that Sony was originally targeting more than 16 million PS5s to have been produced in the year ending March 2022, but that figure has been cut down to about 15 million. Ubisoft has announced that Vaas: Insanity, the first of Far Cry 6's roguelike premium expansions will arrive on Tuesday, November 16. According to a press release the DLC – which sees actor Michael Mando return to play the iconic villain role – will be available for players to download on November 16 and can be purchased as part of the game's Season Pass. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction will arrive on January 20, 2022, and the price of the standard edition has been lowered to $39.99 USD. Ubisoft announced that the PvE shooter spin-off from Rainbow Six Siege will arrive with full cross-play, cross-save, and cross-progression. It will also introduce a cross-play Buddy Pass – every copy of the game comes with two passes to invite other players to play free for 14 days. Any progress made during that time will be transferred to the full game if trialists decide to buy the full game. Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Crops & Cooking Guide for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Cooking has finally come to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the 2.0 Update, and it's easier than ever to channel your inner chef! While it's manageable enough once you've got the hang of things, exactly how to get your farm off the ground isn't as clear as it could be. To that end, here's our Animal Crossing New Horizons 2.0 Crops and Cooking Guide. For everything else added in New Horizons' free update and paid Happy Home Paradise DLC, head to our Guide on IGN.com https://www.ign.com/wikis/animal-crossing-new-horizons.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy