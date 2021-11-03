CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo appears to be moving primary to May

By By Tom Troy / The Blade
 3 days ago

The Toledo tradition of the September primary appeared headed for the dustbin, with voters overwhelmingly favoring a Toledo city charter amendment changing the date of the election.

With 79.7 percent of precincts reporting Tuesday, the proposed amendment was ahead 72.3 percent to 27.6 percent, according to the unofficial vote count from the Lucas County Board of Elections.

Under the new charter provision, the city primary - if needed, based on the number of candidates filing - would be held at the time of the state primary election, usually the first Tuesday after the first Monday in May.

Toledo’s long-time tradition of a September primary came under pressure from the Lucas County Board of Elections, which said the city’s primary has become an obstacle to meeting the deadlines for the November general election.

New laws in recent decades allowing the start of in-person early voting four weeks before Election Day and requiring voters living or stationed at military posts oversees to be sent their ballots 46 days before the election sometimes caused an overlap with the time needed to certify the results of the September primary.

Toledo City Council voted in July to place the question on the ballot, at the request of the Kapszukiewicz administration.

Dave Karmol, chairman of the Lucas County Board of Elections, said he wasn't surprised the charter change was headed for victory Tuesday night because other municipalities in Ohio have seen similar results.

He's pleased, as the change will allow elections officials to send complete general election ballots to voters who are overseas or in the military, rather than send a partial ballot with a follow-up piece.

"It just makes it possible for us to comply with federal law now, and it also makes it easier on the staff. It's very difficult to get all that done in a short period of time," he said.

Mr. Karmol said he believes the change is also good for the voters.

"We saw what low turnout it is when you have an election at the end of summer," he said.

In the recent Sept. 14 election, the results could not be certified before the deadline to send the ballot to Lucas County residents living overseas, including military service members.

Tim Monaco, deputy director of the Lucas County Board of Elections, said the ballot was sent to 15 overseas voters the required 46 days before the Nov. 2 election, but without the names of the council and mayoral candidates. He said a replacement ballot was sent as soon as the election results were certified.

The late-scheduled primary also forces the election board to rush the proofing of ballots, which can require having staff work weekends and evenings on overtime, Mr. Monaco said.

The ballot question says only that Toledo will follow Ohio law with its primary election. Normally, that election is the first Tuesday after the first Monday in May. However, the Ohio General Assembly sometimes changes the date, as it did in 2016 and 2020.

The charter amendment will also change Toledo political practice by forcing candidates to decide four months earlier whether to run for office. The filing deadline in Toledo is 60 days before the election, meaning candidates would have to file in early March. The deadline for this year’s Toledo primary election was July 16.

Some claim that the September primary gives incumbents and well-funded candidates an advantage because challengers spend heavily to survive the cut of the September primary, leaving them with not enough time to replenish their campaign funds.

The change would take effect for the municipal elections in 2023, when the city’s six district council seats will be up for grabs.

Oregon and Maumee also have September primaries, though there is usually no need for the primary election. Whitehouse’s primary would be in October.

Editorial: Lifting up the Heights

At first glance, it can be hard to understand why residents of Perrysburg Heights would balk at a plan that calls for improvements for their neighborhood such as better walkability, more green space, and commercial development.
PERRYSBURG, OH
City officials begin to crack down on blight, crime at convenience stores

Two convenience stores in Toledo may soon have to shut down after the Toledo City Plan Commission voted Thursday to recommend their special-use permits be revoked. The commission’s recommendation will go before Toledo City Council’s Zoning and Planning Committee on Dec. 8 at 4 p.m., and that committee will make its recommendation to the full city council for a vote. District council members made the plan commission aware of the two sites after receiving numerous complaints from residents.
TOLEDO, OH
