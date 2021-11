Here is what you need to know on Friday, November 12:. Following a subdued market action on Thursday, the dollar continued to gather strength against its rivals as the 10-year US Treasury bond yield opened with a bullish gap and tested 1.6% in the Asian session. The US Dollar Index is holding near the 16-month highs it set at 95.26 earlier in the day and investors await the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index and September JOLTS Job Openings report. The European economic docket will feature the Industrial Production data. Investors will also keep a close eye on commentary regarding inflation.

