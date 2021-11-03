Source: Miami Dolphins won't make trade for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Don't get it twisted: Deshaun Watson is still a Texan because the Texans were never realistic about his trade value. Period. They always were seeking more than the market – and a very limited market at that – would bear, and it remains to be seen whether that position was to their benefit or detriment. With a player facing widespread allegations of sexual assault or sexual misconduct, with no resolution in sight, the potential outcomes are quite varied. If Watson ends up facing no criminal charges and is absolved, then the Texans just might get their wishes and end up with three first-round picks and two more cheap assets for him. Maybe even more.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO