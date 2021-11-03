Coach David Shaw’s pay jumps to $8.9 million; other highly-paid Stanford officials listed

Inflation has become a political football lately. Republicans have made it the focus of their attacks on President Biden, framing rising prices as the consequence of reckless spending and the President’s overall mismanagement of the economy. Democrats, meanwhile, have wavered between denying that inflation is occurring at all, dismissing it as temporary or “transitory,” and spinning it as a positive sign of a revived economy. Either way, the Federal Reserve has projected the 2021 inflation rate to be 4.2% and it is indisputable that prices are up everywhere.

STANFORD, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO