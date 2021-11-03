CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notebook: After Sac State game, UNC’s upward trajectory may be more than talk

By Jadyn Watson Fisher
ReporterHerald.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNC (3-6, 2-4 Big Sky) fell to Sac State (6-2, 5-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, 27-24. It was the closest loss of the season and the Bears showed their potential. Here’s what fans need to consider before the final two matchups of the season. Can the offense get things...

www.reporterherald.com

