KJAS celebrates Silver Anniversary on Mon, Nov 8th

In South Carolina 1 in 9 babies is born prematurely, 1 in 3 pregnancies result in miscarriage and over 400 babies pass away before their first birthday each year. March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies, every baby deserves the best possible start and there is an event happening tomorrow, where you can join the fight. We are joined by Julia and Lawson Clardy to tell us a bit about their story.
The Charleston Horticultural Society's Fall Garden Tour celebrates its 20th anniversary Nov. 7, returning to Daniel Island for the first time since 2013. "Its a great opportunity for discovery. You'll see an arrangement that's a great combination of colors or new variety you haven't seen … as much as a garden is outdoors, it is such a reflection of the people who live there," said Lydia Freilich. She and her husband own one of the 11 homes on the self-guided garden tour.
Settlers Inc. is celebrating the golden anniversary of honoring traditions of the pioneer era. “There were two ladies (named Susie Livensparger and Phyllis Florea). They were part of the Historical Museum Auxiliary,” began Judy Bozarth. “Their idea was to get involved with the Old Fort and give women (something) to do.”
The Jasper High School Student Council and Honor Society will be honoring and recognizing our local military veterans as well as those who are currently active duty. They are invited to a breakfast and a special ceremony in their honor at Jasper High School on Thursday, November 11th. Breakfast will...
MASON — Kings Island’s annual Winterfest celebration will now include a brand new parade. The theme park announced that the “WinterFest Wonderland Parade” will be kicking off this year, which will take place nightly and feature more than 150 festive performers and eight decorated floats. Parade themes will include toy...
Shelby and Linda Glisson and Richard and Katie Glisson will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversaries on Nov. 13. Shelby Glisson and Linda Simmons were married Oct. 29, 1961, in Melber, Kentucky, with Richard Glisson and Katie Apperson. as attendants. They are the parents of Randy (Teka) Glisson of Murray and...
Keith and Nancy Hamilton of Knox celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Keith Hamilton and the former Nancy Knappenberger were married September 8, 1961. Mr. Hamilton is the son of the late William and Maxine Hamilton and Mrs. Hamilton is the daughter of the late Alvin and...
Congratulations to Gary and Sherry Malidore on their Golden 50th Wedding Anniversary!. After a two-year courtship, the couple tied the knot on October 28, 1971, in Portland, Oregon, witnessed by Nancy Hall, Randy Green, and family at the Multnomah County Courthouse. The reception celebration was held on November 13 at the Moose Lodge in Enumclaw.
