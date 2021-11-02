Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III Charged With DUI In Fatal Accident

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Police have charged a man with homicide in connection to the shooting death of Karli Short in McKeesport. (Photo: Brandon Short) The Allegheny County Police Department announced Friday that Isaac Smith was charged with criminal homicide and homicide of an unborn child. Police say Smith is the father of the unborn child. He was arrested on Friday at approximately 7 p.m. and taken to the Allegheny County Jail, police said. Short, who was five months pregnant, left her cousin’s home the night of Sept. 13. She was found the next morning dead on Furnace Alley in the back of the residence, law enforcement said. She was shot in the head. Short is the daughter of Brandon Short, a star linebacker for Penn State who went on to play in the NFL. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

MCKEESPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO