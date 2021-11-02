CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III Charged With DUI In Fatal Accident

By Philip Robinson III
raiderramble.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a two-vehicle auto accident in a suburb of Las Vegas a few blocks west of the strip. As a result of the accident, one person lost their life. Early in the morning 22-year old Henry Ruggs III was...

raiderramble.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Lawyers: Henry Ruggs 'is in serious trouble'

At approximately 3:39 a.m. Tuesday in Las Vegas, at a suburban intersection just a few miles west of the famed Strip, police say Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III slammed his Corvette into the back of a Toyota RAV4. The Toyota burst into flames. The fire department located the driver, a...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
New York Post

Video shows Henry Ruggs sobbing at Las Vegas crash site as victim’s car burns

Former first-round NFL draft pick Henry Ruggs III was caught on video sobbing after he allegedly smashed his Corvette Stingray into another car, killing a 23-year-old woman in Las Vegas. The dramatic clip of the fiery wreck early Tuesday, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows Ruggs, 22, on the ground with...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Derek Carr Reveals Text From Ruggs on Night of Crash

A day after the Raiders released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III following his involvement in a fatal car accident that resulted in a death on Tuesday morning, Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr spoke to the media on Wednesday. An emotional Carr expressed his remorse over the situation, pledging to be...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Raiders#Las Vegas#American Football#Wr#Umc Hospital#Tmz
NBC Sports

Henry Ruggs faces 46 years in prison

Former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs is facing a lengthy stay in prison. Via TMZ, prosecutors have charged Ruggs with five crimes, four of which are felonies. He has been charged with DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, and two counts of reckless driving, all of which are felonies.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: San Jose Police Confirm Second Victim Dead in Head-On Fatal Crash on Bailey Road

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal head-on collision on Bailey Road that left two people dead Friday morning, according to authorities. San Jose police said the incident happened at 10:13 a.m. on Bailey Road east of Monterey Road, according to a Twitter post. Authorities later said a 1991 Chevrolet truck was traveling westbound on Bailey Avenue when it drifted into the eastbound lanes of traffic. The truck collided head on with a 2019 BMW that was traveling eastbound on Bailey Road. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the accident marks the...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Father Of Unborn Child Charged With Homicide In Death Of Karli Short In McKeesport

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Police have charged a man with homicide in connection to the shooting death of Karli Short in McKeesport. (Photo: Brandon Short) The Allegheny County Police Department announced Friday that Isaac Smith was charged with criminal homicide and homicide of an unborn child. Police say Smith is the father of the unborn child. He was arrested on Friday at approximately 7 p.m. and taken to the Allegheny County Jail, police said. Short, who was five months pregnant, left her cousin’s home the night of Sept. 13. She was found the next morning dead on Furnace Alley in the back of the residence, law enforcement said. She was shot in the head. Short is the daughter of Brandon Short, a star linebacker for Penn State who went on to play in the NFL. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
MCKEESPORT, PA
cbslocal.com

Motorcyclist Killed After Colliding With Garbage Truck In San Jose

SAN JOSE (BCN) — A motorcyclist died after colliding with a garbage truck pulling out of a business yard in San Jose early Wednesday morning, police said. The collision was reported at 5:36 a.m. in the area of North 10th and Commercial streets, near the interchange between U.S. Highway 101 and Interstate Highway 880.
SAN JOSE, CA
Fox5 KVVU

Woman fatally hit by school bus in west Las Vegas identified

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have identified the 65-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a school bus in central Las Vegas this week. Nita Livingston of Las Vegas was declared dead at the scene of Thursday’s crash at about 3:45 p.m. on Warnock and Desert Inn roads, police said Friday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Chicago

Multiple Injuries Following Multi-Car Crash In East Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Multiple injuries following a multi-car crash Saturday in the East Side neighborhood. Police said on the 11500 block of South Avenue O, an unknown black sports vehicle hit the vehicle of a man, 32, and causing that vehicle to hit the vehicle of a woman, 29. All victims were transported to University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition. No one is in custody. Area Two Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy