[DEEP DIVE] Head Kore 99 Review

Freeskier Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a friend and fellow ski tester first clicked into a set of Kore 99s and ripped a lap down the mountain, he looked at me bewildered. “These skis are from the future” were the first words out of his mouth as we got back on the chairlift. A few laps...

freeskier.com

singletracks.com

The New Vittoria Syerra is a Lightweight Trail Tire [Review]

The headlines from Sea Otter breathlessly heralded the Vittoria Syerra as the “first official downcountry mountain bike [tire].” After all, the packaging and marketing materials say so, and they spell it out at least three different ways: down-country, down country, and my favorite as printed on the sidewall, DWN.CTRY. As early as 2018, and likely before that, brands were releasing their first downcountry bikes, like the Ibis DV9. But if there weren’t any downcountry tires at the time, what were those bikes rolling on?
BICYCLES
Freeskier Magazine

Burrrlapz takes it back to basics in ‘Touch the Snow’

Plug in the iron, grab the wax, and sharpen those edges, it’s time to lay some mothah f*ckin’ hip! Dylan Siggers and the Burrrlapz crew have given us a wonderful reminder of why sliding side to side down a mountain is so fun. You don’t need laughable amounts of snow and steeps, or unbelievable features and meticulously sculpted jumps to appreciate what a ski can do. And that’s where the beauty lies. It seems as though skiing as an industry can all too often be caught up in the antics of being the top dawg. While the competitive edge is necessary to driving the progression of the sport we all love, there can be times where it detracts from the simple pleasure of traveling with a purpose as gravity takes you on a ride down hill.
SPORTS
Freeskier Magazine

Marcus Caston is making turning sexy again

Low tide is a drastic understatement when it comes to describing most resorts in early November. If your local hill is spinning chairs, chances are that your options are slim. You could head to the top of the park and hike a few rails, but don’t you want to taste some gravity powered velocity? That single groomer with some inviting side hits sure looks fun. But of course, you’ll have to battle your way through the wide turning, hot tempered gaggle of parents, children, frat stars, and 35 year olds who, “totally could have gone pro but just didn’t want to”. Sheesh, tough crowd to say the least.
SPORTS
Freeskier Magazine

Markus Eder’s THE ULTIMATE RUN is the pinnacle of ski films

Filmed over the course of two years—a total of 90 days—Markus Eder packs an unbelievable punch in this 10-minute ski package. Arguably one of the most creative freestyle skiers on the planet, Eder has been dreaming of the ultimate run since 2015, and now its manifestation has been dropped on the interwebs for our viewing pleasure.
ENTERTAINMENT
#Backcountry Skiing#Ski Resort#North America#Europe#Kore 99s
Freeskier Magazine

The Keesh Crew travels to the land down under

About a month ago, the good dawgs of the Keesh crew, including Joona Kangas, Antti Ollila, and Daniel Antell, dropped a little nugget of gold onto the internet in the form of this beautiful collection of clips from 2017. Way back when, before COVID was even a thought in anyones blissful head, the boys set out to flip seasons and go find winter in the home of the Kiwi. New Zealand offered snow, cool sounding accents, and spiders the size of your hand. But never mind the spiders, they had snow! And rails! And jumps! So the gang packed their bags and set off to find Frodo. The journey they had seem rather immaculate, to put it bluntly. Skipping rocks, ripping spring snow, doing it all with your friends, what more can you ask for? Antti can be seen rocking the black and gold Candide 2.0s, which really lets you know the time is flying by, because that ski is almost four years old. You’ll laugh, you’ll cheer, you’ll maybe even shed a tear at the natural beauty of a collection of Keesh heads in their natural habitat. But either way, you won’t be disappointed.
SPORTS
Robb Report

This New 393-Foot Hybrid Explorer Yacht Blends Emissions-Free Cruising With Luxury Living

Call a vessel a “modern world voyager” and it best pack the power and prowess to back that moniker up. At first blush, Tillberg Design of Sweden’s newest concept delivers on both fronts. The explorer yacht, which goes by the name of Scintilla, was conceived for global adventures, with luxury and sustainability serving as twin design pillars. As such, the studio says the hybrid 393-footer offers the “ultimate world cruising experience” sans emissions. Characterized by a sleek profile and dynamic lines, the five-decker sports a white hull and superstructure with bright blue accents. The interior, meanwhile, appears to be the epitome of...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Mens Journal

Wally WHY200: This Superyacht Blows Conventional Designs Out of the Water

This article was produced in partnership with Wally. When it comes to pure innovation and creativity on luxury vessels, the doyen of yacht design is Luca Bassani, founder and now Chief Designer of Wally. Those iconic, flush-deck sailing yachts dating back to the early ‘90s—that was Bassani. So was the one-of-a-kind 118wallypower, a sleek, 118-foot, 16,800 hp world-record-setter for fastest yacht ever. Say no more.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

A Giant Kite Sail Injects This 60-Foot Motoryacht With an Extra Dose of Emissions-Free Speed

Kite-surfing has become the go-to sport for board lovers, but now a kite will be standard equipment on a 60-foot motoryacht. Already known for creating large, electric-powered cats, Silent Yachts’ CEO Michael Kohler spent several years searching for an easy-to-use, automated system that would serve as a workhorse for his zero-emission yachts. “It’s more tool than toy,” Kohler says of the 130-sq.-foot Wingit kite. “It can add five knots to a boat’s speed, save energy and increase the boat’s efficiency. It generates 10 times more power per square foot than a conventional sail.” Tethered by Kevlar lines to a two-foot-high foredeck mast,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Sports
Freeskier Magazine

Line Traveling Circus stops in NYC in search of the best rails, features and pizza

The Traveling Circus wasted no time in hitting New York City’s streets in search of the best rails and features to slide across. Fueled only by the city’s energy and fresh slices of ‘za, Will, Andy, Ross and LJ navigate The Big Apple on a pair of planks. From the subways to the city streets, New York City ended up being the best city that never skis. With the crew’s typical antics at play in one of the busiest metropolitan areas in the country, episode three of the crew’s 14th season does not disappoint.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gamezebo

Tetris Effect: Connected [Switch] Review – Well Well Well

Tetris is the best puzzle game ever made. Tetris Effect, released on the PS4 and Xbox One in 2018 and 2019 respectively, was the best version of the title yet seen. This Switch iteration improves on that edition. That’s all you really need to know. Tetris is a perfectly designed...
VIDEO GAMES
investing.com

Aavegotchi Review: Tamagotchi but with Ghosts [Halloween Special]

Aavegotchi Review: Tamagotchi but with Ghosts [Halloween Special]. The virtual pet genre became a pioneer in the crypto gaming industry but generated too many similar projects. Aavegotchi took its inspiration from Tamagotchi rather than Pokémon and mixed it with interesting visuals as well as peculiar mechanics. Virtual pet games became...
PETS
Robb Report

This New Explorer Yacht Concept Is Rugged Enough for Antarctica and Stylish Enough for Monaco

It’s rare for water toys to be the standout feature of an explorer yacht, but that might just be the case with Tillberg Design of Sweden’s new concept. The Scandinavian studio has unveiled a 197-footer penned in partnership with Laurent Giles Naval Architects that is brimming with an array of gear for thrillseekers, including beach buggies, snowmobiles, amphibious vehicles, subs and, of course, a few tenders. The vessel goes by the name of Mimer and is no slouch, either; fitting, since its moniker is taken from Norse mythology and is synonymous with knowledge and wisdom. The yacht is designed to impart the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
dailydead.com

Review: ANTLERS [Monte’s Take]

Director Scott Cooper's newest film Antlers delves deep into issues of abuse and trauma while terrorizing a small gloomy town with an ancient entity who has an insatiable taste for human flesh. The mythological creature is the wendigo or windigo, a cultural entity originating from diverse Indigenous populations from the northeastern seaboard and continental interior around the Great Lakes. The wendigo is a protector of the Earth, a spirit of winter, and a symbol of the dangers of greed and selfishness that exist in the world. Cooper attempts to connect the Indigenous mythos with an introduction, spoken in Ojibwe, that describes how Mother Earth is being destroyed by those who walk with greed in their hearts.
MOVIES
wrestlingrumors.net

Keep Going: Five More People Gone From WWE

They’re not done yet. There have been a lot of departures from WWE over the last two years and the trend continued this week with several more wrestlers being let go. These are the kind of moves that can change the way the company works, but they are not alone. In addition to letting wrestlers go, there are other people who now no longer work for WWE after this week.
WWE
Motorious

1937 Ford Custom Panel Truck Is A Storied Show Car

This classic Panel Truck has some serious upgrades. In 1937, Ford had a pretty good formula working for it. It pioneered in the American auto industry, and was making challengers do some serious work to keep up. The looks of the 1937 line got a lot more rounded than before, with convex hoods and side grilles wrapped around the nose. This year of the brand’s evolution is a notable one, and no proper Ford collection is complete without a show quality 1937 Ford in its presence. Examples like this 1937 Ford Custom Panel Truck is a perfect candidate to bring home.
BUYING CARS
paisano-online.com

Diving into ‘Dune:’ a review

A little over a week ago, Denis Villeneuve’s film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel “Dune” was released both at the movies and on HBO Max. If you saw it in theaters, you might have been part of the crowd that helped it gain $40 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. However, if you were like me and streamed the movie from the comfort of your home, I’m sure the experience was a bit different, but still just as enjoyable. I sure thought it was.
MOVIES

