Tom Aber wins Milton Mayor by one vote

Milton Mayoral candidates Tom Aber, left, and Joe Moralez, right, talk to voter Jana Baysore, of Milton, outside the Milton Fifth Ward polling station on Tuesday. Aber is the Democratic candidate while Moralez is the Republican candidate. Justin Strawser/The Daily Item

SUNBURY — Tom Aber won the Milton mayor race by one vote, according to unofficial election results on Tuesday.

Aber, a Democrat, had 595 votes while Republican Joseph Moralez had 594 votes, making Aber the apparent first new mayor since 1995. The county will hand count every vote in every precinct in Milton in order to certify the results, according to Nathan Savidge, the chief registrar of the Northumberland County Board of Elections.

“I guess I’ll really believe it after the recount,” said Aber. “If this holds up, I feel I’ve accomplished something that I’ve wanted for some time, whether it was running for county commissioner or mayor. I’ve worked hard and campaigned hard. It has me full of butterflies. I just can’t believe it. I hope it holds up.”

Longtime Milton Mayor Ed Nelson, who unsuccessfully sought a seventh four-year term in the May 18 primary election on the Democratic ballot, died in May at age 83. Borough Council President Mark Shearer resigned from his seat in June and was appointed to fill the remainder of Nelson’s term.

Aber, a resident of Milton since the 1950s, ran for Northumberland County commissioner in 2019. Despite not winning the election, he said previously that his experience as a tax assessor in Milton and working on the Planning Commission for the borough would give him the experience he needed as mayor.

Aber said his goals are to meet with business owners and city council members to determine an economic plan for the city. He’d also like to work with the police department as closely as possible.

“It’s all about working together,” said Aber. “I want to hold the line on taxes too so people on assisted income are not put in a hole.”

He praised his wife Cindy Fawess for her help during the campaign.

“She was my right-hand lady,” he said.

Moralez, a sitting councilman, congratulated Aber on his apparent victory.

“It really didn’t matter who won, Milton won as a whole overall,” said Moralez. “If those are the final numbers, I will work with Tom to improve the town. Our hearts are in the same place, and that’s moving Milton forward.”

Moralez and Aber spent their day at the polling stations, mostly talking to voters in the Fifth Ward, the borough’s largest ward, at Teamster Local 764 at 450 Beaver St.

“It’s been going quite well,” said Aber in the afternoon. “I think the day went pretty smooth.”

Aber noted that the turnout disappointed him and he witnessed a heated argument in the parking lot between two voters.

Moralez was optimistic about the future of Milton hours before knowing the results of the election, reiterating his Milton-first comments that would follow after his apparent defeat.

Aber agreed, noting that he and Moralez spent hours together at the polling station on Tuesday.

“I don’t have anything against Joe,” said Aber. “We laughed, we talked to people. We had a wonderful time. That’s the way it should be.”

In the uncontested borough council races, Republican incumbents Jeffrey Robol, Linda Meckley and Reuben Medina and Republican newcomer Kevin Scheimreif all secured council positions.

Robol had 253 votes, Scheimreif had 146, Meckley had 166 and Medina had 100.

Independent incumbent Richard Specht lost to Republican Scott Derr. Derr had 194 votes while Specht had 65 votes.