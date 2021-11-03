Sex Offender With Multiple Felonies Captured On Alabama Interstate

Casanova has even more of an uphill legal battle against him after recently having an attempted murder charge tacked on to his federal racketeering case. As first reported by AllHipHop, Casanova, born Caswell Senior, was recently hit with an attempted murder rap. According to a superseding indictment handed down on Nov. 8 and obtained by XXL on Thursday (Nov. 11), Cas is being charged for a shooting that allegedly took place at a Miami gentleman's club. According to the indictment, the incident occurred at King of Diamonds on Oct. 24, 2020. The charge alleges the rapper and one of his co-defendants, Jarrett "Jaycee" Crisler Jr, were at the club when a rival gang member took exception to Cas throwing up and gang sign and reacted by yelling to the rapper, “Yo homie, wrong sign.” Casanova allegedly reacted to the man's comment by responding, “You want to die tonight?”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO