CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Sex Offender With Multiple Felonies Captured On Alabama Interstate

By Steve Shannon
105.1 The Block
105.1 The Block
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Law enforcement agencies worked together to apprehend a subject guilty of multiple sex crime felonies committed in Georgia. The...

1051theblock.com

Comments / 1

Related
105.1 The Block

Casanova Charged With Attempted Murder

Casanova has even more of an uphill legal battle against him after recently having an attempted murder charge tacked on to his federal racketeering case. As first reported by AllHipHop, Casanova, born Caswell Senior, was recently hit with an attempted murder rap. According to a superseding indictment handed down on Nov. 8 and obtained by XXL on Thursday (Nov. 11), Cas is being charged for a shooting that allegedly took place at a Miami gentleman's club. According to the indictment, the incident occurred at King of Diamonds on Oct. 24, 2020. The charge alleges the rapper and one of his co-defendants, Jarrett "Jaycee" Crisler Jr, were at the club when a rival gang member took exception to Cas throwing up and gang sign and reacted by yelling to the rapper, “Yo homie, wrong sign.” Casanova allegedly reacted to the man's comment by responding, “You want to die tonight?”
PUBLIC SAFETY
105.1 The Block

10 Insane Alabama Laws You Probably Broke Today

I don’t endorse breaking the law, at all. There has been once or twice (wink) that I have gone a few miles over the speed limit. (Don't tell anyone lol) Laws are created to keep everyone in order, or so we think. However, many laws in Alabama are downright crazy even borderline stupid.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Livingston, AL
105.1 The Block

Are Tuscaloosa, Alabama Driving Shortcuts Actually Worth It?

Why is everyone in Tuscaloosa obsessed with taking shortcuts while zipping around the city? It makes zero sense to me. I’m asking you to help me make sense of it all. I’ll admit the only shortcut I take is if I’m on Skyland Boulevard trying to get on 359. When the traffic is backed up (because people don’t know how to turn right on to 359), I will zip down Greensboro and then jump on 359. That shortcut makes sense.
ALABAMA STATE
105.1 The Block

105.1 The Block

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
601K+
Views
ABOUT

105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1051theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy