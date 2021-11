The popular Pete's General is closing its Uptown location. "We have decided that in order to best serve the best bagels in the area, we need to focus on one location: Grand Central. This will allow us to be better staffed, better stocked, and serve the community more efficiently," the owner wrote on Facebook. The Uptown location will be open until Nov. 6. Read the full post here.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO