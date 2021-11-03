Four incumbents, one former councilman, and a first-time candidate win Toledo City Council seats

Toledo City Councilmen Katie Moline, Nick Komives, Cerssandra McPherson, and Tiffany Preston Whitman have retained their seats as at-large members, and they’ll be joined by first-time candidate Michele Grim and former city councilman George Sarantou in January.

With all of Toledo’s precincts reporting Tuesday night, the top six finishers didn’t change from the September primary.

According to unofficial election results, Ms. Moline garnered 19,210 votes, or 13.46 percent; Mr. Komives had 15,450 votes, or 10.83 percent; Ms. Grim had 15,388 votes, or 10.79 percent, and Ms. McPherson garnered 14,372 votes, or 10.07 percent. Ms. Preston Whitman came in fifth with 13,709 votes, or 9.61 percent, and Mr. Sarantou finished sixth with 12,932 votes, or 9.06 percent.

All are Democrats endorsed by the Lucas County Democratic Party, except for Mr. Sarantou who ran as an independent with the endorsement of mayoral candidate Carty Finkbeiner.

Ms. Moline, 37, defeated Tony Dia in November, 2020, to retain her appointed seat on council. She was appointed in January, 2020, to fill an at-large vacancy left by Sandy Spang, who took at job with the Kapszukiewicz administration. She’s a certified public accountant who has made fiscal accountability and transparency of taxpayer dollars among her top priorities.

She spent $38,230 on her campaign as of Oct. 15, campaign finance records show.

“I am humbled by the vote of confidence I have received from the Toledo voters. It's encouraging that my message, and more importantly my work, for accountability and transparency has resonated with voters,” she said Tuesday. “I will continue to promote fiscal responsibility so the future generation of Toledoans can thrive.”

Mr. Komives, 37, ran for his second term on council. He’s been focused on affordable housing, water and the environment, and rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic. Campaign finance reports show he spent $11,351 through Oct. 15.

“I feel really excited,” he said Tuesday night. “I think given the fact that I didn’t spend as much as several others and I really relied on my record, I think it shows that the voters of Toledo truly care about things like water quality, the environment, and affordable housing issues.”

Ms. Grim, a 39-year-old public health professional, campaigned on a plan to reduce violent crime in Toledo. Other priorities include creating more good-paying jobs in the city and recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. The first-time candidate spent $49,214 through Oct. 15, the most of any candidate, according to her post-primary campaign finance report.

“I’m encouraged by the results and proud of the campaign we ran,” she said. “People responded to our message of positive change and now I’m excited about this opportunity to serve.”

Ms. McPherson, 61, and Ms. Preston Whitman, 38, both educators, were appointed to city council last year after Democrats Larry Sykes, Yvonne Harper, Tyrone Riley, and Gary Johnson accepted suspensions when they were federally indicted on bribery and extortion charges.

Both women have placed an increased focus on Toledo’s youth and neighborhoods and been vocal about working to decrease gun violence in the city. Neither did any TV ad buys, but both said they’ve worked hard to connect with voters one-on-one.

Mr. Sarantou, 69, is a financial adviser previously served 12 years on city council, including 11 years as chairman of the finance committee. He then worked as the city’s finance director from 2014 through August, 2017. His campaign focused on tackling neighborhood blight and curbing violent crime, as well as spending the federal stimulus dollars wisely.

Tony Dia, an endorsed Republican who previously challenged Ms. Moline, came in seventh with 9,739 votes. Harvey Savage, Jr., an independent who also ran with Mr. Finkbeiner’s support, finished eighth.

Endorsed Republican and first-time candidate Tim Ryan finished ninth, endorsed Democrat and first-time candidate Mac Driscoll came in 10th, and endorsed Republican Ron Murphy finished 11th.

Larry Sykes, a suspended Toledo City Council member who faces bribery charges but sought reelection, finished 12th with 6,667 votes.