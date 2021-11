A man accused of shooting his son-in-law and nearly shooting his grandchildren in January 2020 is again behind bars after repeatedly breaking the rules for home detention. According to testimony given during a hearing last week, Mark Wilburn didn’t have his own phone and required that all communication with Boone County Community Corrections go through his wife, Melina; he missed appointments with BCCC; he reputedly strayed from his approved appointment schedule; he left their Noblesville home to visit unapproved places; he refused or was unable to give urine for a drug and alcohol screening in October; and BCCC staff found beer, moonshine and an air-soft gun in the couple’s home, despite those items being on the prohibited list for home detention.

BOONE COUNTY, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO