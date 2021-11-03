Sylvania voters appear to keep mayor, council incumbents

In his first contested mayoral race, Sylvania Mayor Craig Stough appears to hold on to his position, according to unofficial results from the Lucas County Board of Elections.

Mr. Stough, who has held the position since 1996, ran for re-election this year against Councilman Katie Cappellini.

At 10:40 p.m., with several precincts reporting, Mr. Stough had 1,262 votes, and Ms. Cappellini had 1,048 votes, according to the board of elections unofficial results.

Prior to becoming mayor, Mr. Stough served on Sylvania City Council for 10 years. He was president of council when the previous mayor resigned in 1996 and per city law, finished out the remaining mayoral term.

Since then, he’s run for mayor uncontested in every election.

At the same time, the two incumbents were among the top three vote-getters in the Sylvania City Council race.

According to early unofficial results at 10:40 p.m., Councilman Mary Westphal had 1,136 votes, Councilman Patrick Richardson had 1,011 votes, and newcomer Kevin Armstrong had 859 votes.

Not far behind Mr. Armstrong was Marcus Hansen with 815 votes and several precincts still to report.

This would be Mr. Richardson’s second term on council. He was part of the committee that formed the designated outdoor refreshment area in Sylvania’s downtown, involved coming up with solutions for the restaurant shutdowns during the pandemic lockdown, and believes that the biggest threat to the community is the “ever-raising taxes.”

Ms. Westphal has been on council since she was first appointed in 2008 and has served as council president from 2012 to 2021. In that time, she said, the city has come a long way and officials have done a lot of good for the community.

Some of the projects she highlighted included Sylvania’s River Trail, the SOMO development, and the ongoing revitalization of downtown as well as her commitment to basic services. Sylvania, she believes, is the best community in the region for people to set down roots and call home.

In the non-partisan race, the positions will be filled by the top three candidates selected by the voters. All three current terms being served by Ms. Westphal, Mr. Richardson, and Ms. Cappellini, expire on Dec. 31.

Instead of running for another term on council, Ms. Cappellini decided to campaign for mayor. Other candidates in the seven-person race were Cameron Best, Shawn Murphy, and Tom Reynolds.