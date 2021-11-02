CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

The latest on COVID-19 reinfection rates in Minnesota

By Cathy Wurzer, Kelly Gordon
mprnews.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Department of Health on Monday released new data showing more than 8,000 COVID-19...

www.mprnews.org

CBS Minnesota

COVID-19 In MN: Latest Positivity Rate On Upward Trend, Over 7 Million Vaccine Doses Administered

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As CDC advisers meet to vote on whether to approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds, Minnesota health officials on Tuesday reported 7,043 additional virus cases and 24 more deaths. The daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes data from the weekend and is current as of 4 a.m. Monday. The figures bring the state’s total positive cases to 805,015 — over 8,000 of those being reinfections. One of the 24 newly reported deaths was a person in their late 40s in Wadena County. The state’s death toll is now at 8,718. In hospitals...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

COVID-19 pandemic wave continues retreat in Minnesota

COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined in one week from 1,008 to 907 in Minnesota, which is showing more signs of a peak in its latest pandemic wave. The positivity rate of diagnostic testing has declined as well in Minnesota from 8.3% to 7.8%, but has been above the 5% caution threshold for nearly three months because of a fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus.
MINNESOTA STATE
froggyweb.com

Minnesota ready to give COVID-19 shots to children

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gov. Tim Walz says the state has a strong network of health care providers and others who are ready to administer the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 once final federal recommendations are issued next week. On Tuesday, a Food and Drug Administration...
MINNESOTA STATE
trinityjournal.com

State posts latest COVID-19 numbers

On Tuesday,the California Department of Public Health released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and updates on the state’s pandemic response. The most up to date data is available on the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard. Cases. ► California has 4,671,147 confirmed cases to date. ► Today’s average case count is 5,039 (average...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MinnPost

Coronavirus in Minnesota: deaths, hospitalizations rise; state reports reinfection data

On Tuesdays, MinnPost provides weekly updates that cover COVID-19 developments in Minnesota from the previous Wednesday to present. Minnesota is gearing up to vaccinate more children after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use by children 5 to 11 years old. A panel at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still has to weigh in on the shot before it is distributed. That CDC vote is planned for Tuesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minnesota voters strongly backed schools at polls

Minnesota schools have dealt with a lot lately. The pandemic still forces some students, teachers and their families into quarantine. Parents argued at school board meetings over masking and racial equity. And many districts asked voters for more money to pay for staffing, technology and repairs. On Tuesday voters heard...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

New push coming to legalize sports betting in Minnesota

A key Minnesota lawmaker says he will lead another push next session to legalize sports betting. Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said Thursday that Minnesotans should be able to engage in safe and legal sports betting the same way people can in other states. Stephenson, who chairs the House commerce committee, said he wants to start a conversation on a bill that is yet to be written.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Vaccine clinics for younger children expand in Minnesota

Sixteen Minnesota schools hosted COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children 5 to 11 years old to receive their shots Thursday. At one clinic in the gymnasium of Brooklyn Center Elementary, Gov. Tim Walz said there were more than 11,000 sites in the state where children ages 5 to 11 would be able to get the Pfizer vaccine, recently given emergency use approval in the age group.
MINNESOTA STATE
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

Over 80% Of Iowa Deer Sampled In Study Found To Have COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The coronavirus is widespread among white-tailed deer in Iowa, according to new research. Penn State University researchers and wildlife officials in Iowa found that over 80% of deer in their samples tested positive for the virus, showing that it’s spreading very rapidly. That’s for samples taken from April 2020 through January 2021. There’s no evidence to suggest deer-to-human transmission, researchers said. According to the study, which has yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal, the COVID-19 transmissions amongst deer in Iowa “likely resulted from multiple human-to-deer spillover events and deer-to-deer transmission.” Researchers said the findings show the need for a “robust...
IOWA STATE
International Business Times

325 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Died Of COVID-19; 48% Took Pfizer Vaccine

More than 300 individuals in Oregon who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have died of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state’s health department. Health officials say that COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated residents in Oregon are still rising even as infection rates continue...
OREGON STATE

