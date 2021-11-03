CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bring Back Ribbie & Roobarb

By Brian GoGoWhiteSox
soxmachine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing is guaranteed for the Sox in 2022. The division will be better, and the ultimate goal should be to play deep in October. The Sox have advanced in the playoffs once since 1917. Once! I don’t think people realize the Sox postseason failures are historically poor. The current roster dollar...

soxmachine.com

Comments / 0

Related
soxmachine.com

105.7 WKKB Smooth Jazz Faux Hahn

I will not bore you with the numerous iterations of this OPP that I concocted and literally lost sleep over, that would be no fun for anyone. Instead, I will just bore you with the two I finally landed on. I had to create two because of one specific individual that will dictate the White Sox offseason – Lucas Giolito. To sign him to an extension or not to sign him to an extension, that is the question. In this iteration – dubbed 105.7 WKKB Smooth Jazz Faux Hahn– I, Faux Hahn, let Giolito ride out another year in arbitration. This frees up capital to make a big free agent splash. A player that is very familiar with Chicago and has some serious positional flexibility.
NFL
soxmachine.com

Hollywood Faux Hahn

I will not bore you with the numerous iterations of this OPP that I concocted and literally lost sleep over, that would be no fun for anyone. Instead, I will just bore you with the two I finally landed on. I had to create two because of one specific individual that will dictate the White Sox offseason – Lucas Giolito. To sign him to an extension or not to sign him to an extension, that is the question. In this iteration – dubbed Hollywood Faux Hahn – I, Faux Hahn, do lock down another cornerstone of the roster for the foreseeable future, but that leads to the loss of another young bat that many are penciling into the opening day roster to plug a hole that Real Hahn created at the deadline last year. This also means there is no money to do anything else so outfield/DH platoons, here we come!
NFL
FanSided

3 Red Sox players who won’t be back next season

The Boston Red Sox made it to the ALCS but still have work to do if they want to challenge for a World Series. That means making tough free agent decisions. The 2021 season will go down as one to build on for the Red Sox. They exceeded expectations by...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Kendall Graveman
Person
Carlos Rodón
Person
Mackenzie Gore
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Person
Craig Kimbrel
Person
Ryan Tepera
Person
Starling Marte
FanSided

Dodgers make wild mistake signing failed LA Angels starter

Andrew Heaney had a terrible end to his LA Angels career, and it didn’t end there. After posting a 5.27 ERA with the Angels in 18 starts last year, he went to the Yankees and posted a 7.32 ERA over 12 games (five starts). It was a really awful year for Heaney, and it would appear that he’d have a tough time finding a new home for next year. Besides, he hasn’t had a sub-4 ERA since 2015.
MLB
The Spun

Anthony Rizzo Reportedly Has 1 Free Agency Preference

When the New York Yankees acquired Anthony Rizzo at the trade deadline this past summer, they did so knowing he might not be around next year. Rizzo was in the final year of his contract when the Yankees shipped off a pair of young prospects to bring him over from the Chicago Cubs. After the deal, Rizzo helped New York secure a Wild Card spot and homered in the Yankees’ Wild Card game loss to the Boston Red Sox.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: 3 players who definitely won’t be back in 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2021 season ended with a thud. They had the highest of expectations coming into this year and, somehow, so many things went wrong. From Clayton Kershaw and Max Muncy going down right before the postseason to Trevor Bauer and Dustin May missing more than half the year to the San Francisco Giants coming out of nowhere to win 107 games, the Dodgers did their best to keep pace, but it wasn’t enough.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Sox#Keuchel Abreu
FanSided

Red Sox steal from the Yankees again with surprising waiver claim

The Boston Red Sox added an outfielder from the Yankees roster. The Boston Red Sox announced that they have claimed outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. The Yankees acquired Locastro from the Arizona Diamondbacks last July but his time in the Bronx was brief. He was...
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees lose two fan favorites to waivers, letting them walk for nothing

The New York Yankees allowed several fan-favorite players to walk late this week, being claimed off waivers. Acting as a few spark plugs during the regular season due to injury, fans began to show love for infielder Andrew Velazquez, who grew up in the Bronx. Outfielder Greg Allen also spent time with the Yankees in 2021, making 15 appearances and enjoying 37 at-bats.
MLB
audacy.com

4 potential landing spots for Max Scherzer in free agency

Seven years after signing a $210 million deal with the Washington Nationals in free agency -- which we ranked as one of the greatest deals in MLB history -- Max Scherzer is again a free agent. And even as he prepares for his age-37 season, Scherzer remains among the best...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

This Phillies-Yankees trade proposal is absurd

Could the Phillies trade Aaron Nola to the Yankees for Joey Gallo?. Buckle up, Phillies fans, because the offseason just went from zero to sixty with this outrageous trade proposal. On Monday morning, NJ.com suggested that the New York Yankees should send Joey Gallo to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange...
MLB
FanSided

Reds GM’s latest quote translates to Nick Castellanos leaving

With the Cincinnati Reds focused on developing young talent, how long will it take for Nick Castellanos to leave?. The Cincinnati Reds have traded their experienced and talented catcher, Tucker Barnhart, to the Detroit Tigers. That, along with some interesting statements from Cincinnati General Manager Nick Krall, could indicate that Barnhart won’t be the only Reds player to be leaving town in the relatively near future.
MLB
MLB

The latest Anthony Rizzo rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is a free agent. Read all about Rizzo here. Oct. 25: Rizzo could be hoping for Bronx return (report) First baseman Anthony Rizzo seemed to enjoy his brief tenure in pinstripes, so much...
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB hot stove: Landing spots for Joey Votto, Luis Castillo, Sonny Gray and more as Reds continue sell-off

One week into the 2021-22 MLB offseason, the Cincinnati Reds have been the most active team in baseball, and not necessary for a good reason. The Reds have started cutting payroll, first by trading catcher Tucker Barnhart to the Tigers for a fringe prospect, then by letting lefty Wade Miley go to the NL Central rivals Cubs on waivers. Those moves saved the team $1.5 million over what they would have spent had they just bought out Barnhart's ($7.5 million) and Miley's ($10 million) club options.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy